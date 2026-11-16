Victoria Smurfit explains how Rivals crew focused on technical details not body image. She also honors late author Jilly Cooper at Cheltenham Racecourse with co-star Luke Pasqualino.

Victoria Smurfit has revealed that the production crew behind the Disney+ series Rivals focuses entirely on technical execution rather than the physical appearance of actors during intimate scenes. The fifty-two-year-old actress stated that she learned through shooting two seasons that nobody outside of her own mind cares about her body shape. She plays the character Maud O'Hara in the raunchy period drama and has come to accept that these explicit moments are vital storytelling devices for the show's success.

Rivals Intimacy Scenes Prioritize Storytelling

Smurfit described the filming of intimate scenes as a highly technical process that serves the narrative rather than just providing visual appeal. She explained that the sex scenes often convey different emotions, ranging from funny situations to emotional connections, revenge, or displays of power. The actress noted that there is always a clear story embedded within whatever type of sex scene the script requires, making the act a functional part of the drama.

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Despite her current comfort level, Smurfit admitted that the first time the script required her to strip off was a daunting experience. She recalled the specific moment of applying a small plaster to cover her private area before facing the mirror. She described looking at herself and realizing she was in her fifties about to expose her body on camera. However, she found strength in her Irish heritage and determination to complete the job despite initial anxiety.

The actress emphasized that the respectful environment on set helped alleviate her fears significantly. She trusts the directors to frame shots appropriately and exclude any unflattering angles or details that no one wants to see. This professional atmosphere ensures that the focus remains on the craft of filmmaking rather than the vulnerability of the performers involved in sensitive scenes.

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Actress Compares On-Set Anxiety to Beach Day

Speaking on the Happy Place podcast hosted by Fearne Cotton, Smurfit compared the insecurity of filming nude scenes to the feeling of wearing a bikini at the beach in early June or July. She described the discomfort of a bikini that has not been worn for nine months, highlighting the physical awkwardness of double hips or multiple breasts spilling out because of refusing to buy a larger size.

She noted that on set, everyone is too busy with their specific technical jobs to judge the actors. The lighting crew focuses on illumination, the sound department monitors audio levels, and the camera team worries about equipment stability and water pressure. The crew is concerned with practical matters like ensuring the water is hot enough for comfort but cold enough to achieve the desired visual effect on the actors.

Smurfit concluded that actors must realize they are just one part of a large machine during filming. She advised performers to overcome self-consciousness because the crew is looking at the shot from their professional perspective. Everyone is focused on getting their specific job done correctly rather than scrutinizing the physical bodies of the cast members.

Celebrating Jilly Cooper at Cheltenham Racecourse

On Friday, Victoria Smurfit joined her co-star Luke Pasqualino at Cheltenham Racecourse to see the memorial bench dedicated to author Jilly Cooper. Cast members from Rivals, which is based on Cooper's 1988 novel, gathered with family and friends to celebrate the writer's life and legacy. Cooper, a dedicated horseracing fan, passed away last October at the age of eighty-eight and was a regular presence at the track.

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Smurfit remarked on the extraordinary weather during the event, suggesting that Cooper herself had orchestrated the perfect conditions. She imagined the author sitting in her big chair with a glass of champagne, deciding that sunshine was needed for the celebration. She believed Cooper would have adored the gathering and relished the joy and love of the people present, even if she tried not to make it entirely about herself.

The actress described Cooper as the greatest cheerleader she had ever encountered and praised her ability to spread joy. Smurfit shared anecdotes about Cooper being ever-present on the Rivals set and her humorous request for champagne by eleven in the morning. The production team always ensured she had a proper glass, as plastic tumblers would never have been acceptable to the writer.

When production wrapped, the producers organized champagne to toast Cooper after she passed away, honoring her specific wishes. A toast was raised across the racecourse during the Jilly Cooper Veterans' Handicap Chase, which started at 2:55 pm. The race was won by Thunder Rock, completing a tribute that honored the author's deep connection to the sport and the community she helped create through her writing.