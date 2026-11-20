Victoria Smurfit discusses the technical challenges and humorous reality of filming intimate scenes with Aidan Turner in the second season of the Disney+ series Rivals.

Victoria Smurfit has provided an inside look at the production of intimate sequences in the second season of the hit Disney+ series Rivals. The Irish actress, who portrays Maud O'Hara, discussed the technical realities of filming raunchy scenes alongside co-star Aidan Turner, who plays Declan O'Hara.

Shower Scene Production Details

Victoria Smurfit appeared on Holly Willoughby's Together YouTube show to share anecdotes from filming the second part of the season. She revealed that the cast and crew faced significant logistical challenges during the recording of a steamy shower sequence scheduled for the first day of season two production.

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The actress explained that the production relied heavily on modesty plasters to maintain appropriate coverage during filming. Smurfit noted that these adhesives were tested to their limits during the scene, describing the experience as more comedic than romantic. She admitted that maintaining the appearance of the plaster required careful positioning to avoid unwanted movement.

Smurfit compared the process to performing a stunt, emphasizing that the actors focus on technical precision rather than emotional intimacy during these specific shots. She described the use of specialized strapping to secure clothing and maintain the desired visual framing. The actress joked about the humorous moments that occur when the protective gear fails to hold up under the pressure of the production environment.

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Storytelling Through Intimate Scenes

The discussion highlighted how these sequences serve as critical narrative devices within the adaptation of Jilly Cooper's work. Smurfit stated that the scenes convey complex emotions including comedy, pathos, heartbreak, and power dynamics. She argued that these moments are essential for character development and plot progression rather than serving merely as spectacle.

The series continues to draw praise from critics for its unapologetic approach to its source material. Reviews have described the latest episodes as a glorious return to the bonkbuster genre, noting the abundance of explicit content and dramatic tension. The show has maintained its reputation for daring storytelling since its initial release two years ago.

Plot Developments in Part Two

The second part of the season returns with new storylines involving the residents of Rutshire. The narrative opens with the funeral of Monica Baddingham, a character played by Claire Rushbrook, who died in a car accident at the end of the previous season.

Despite the somber occasion, illicit couples are shown sneaking off for intimate encounters during the service. Freddie Jones, portrayed by Danny Dyer, is depicted engaging in a passionate affair with Lizzie Vereker, played by Katherine Parkinson. The characters later reflect on their behavior as too explicit to inspire her next romance novel.

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Other subplots include a same-sex couple, Gerald and Charles, who engage in explicit activity in a vehicle while dog walkers pass nearby. Additionally, Monica's sister Araminta arrives at the funeral with the intent to seduce her late sibling's husband, Tony Baddingham, portrayed by David Tennant. These developments underscore the show's continued focus on scandalous behavior and complex interpersonal relationships among the Rutherford family and their associates.