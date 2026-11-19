It's a holiday (panty) party.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.doesn’t actually start the day after Thanksgiving anymore.

Perhaps for some, but most brands start their deals days, if not weeks, earlier. With the countdown to the holiday season quickly approaching,If you were bopping around the mall during the first few years of the 2000s, you probably remember how greatused to be. No matter what day of the week it was, you could always count on snagging five panties for just $25. Over the years, that deal has changed, just as the times have.

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But for a few days this week, we can reminisce with a classicright around the corner, Victoria’s Secret and PINK have put the entire store on sale and brought a panty party with it. For the rest of this week, you cangood! To take part in the party, add seven panties valued at up to $14.95 to your cart, and the discount will be applied automatically.

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The Black Friday deal works across both VS and PINK; however, it doesn’t apply to certain third-party brands or to limited-edition panty packs. Our mission at SheKnows is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Victoria’s Secret is a SheKnows sponsor; however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale. Victoria’s Secret Coupon Codes & Discounts for November 2026 — Plus, What You Can Get for Free This Week for Black FridayVictoria’s Secret & PINK’s Early Black Friday Sale Just Started With 30% Off Everything & a 7/$35 Panty DealShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.