Victoria Lodge Sentenced For Stabbing Pet Dog Celine

Victoria Lodge received a community order for stabbing her Macedonian sheepdog, Celine, triggering PTSD. She was banned from keeping animals indefinitely after pleading guilty to animal cruelty at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Victoria Lodge was sentenced to a two-year community order after admitting to the brutal stabbing of her pet dog, Celine, a Macedonian sheepdog, in April 2024. The 33-year-old woman from Bournemouth, Dorset, pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty at Bournemouth Crown Court but avoided immediate imprisonment through judicial discretion regarding her mental health.

The incident occurred shortly after Lodge had adopted the large breed dog in January 2024, claiming that the animal's behavior had exacerbated her existing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder. Despite multiple opportunities to seek professional help or surrender the animal before the attack, Lodge instead resorted to violent acts that ultimately resulted in the death of her pet.

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Timeline Of The Tragic Incident

Lodge adopted Celine, a rescue Macedonian sheepdog, in January 2024, but reported intense dissatisfaction within just three months of ownership. By April 15, she had posted on social media declaring she hated the dog, calling it 'demon spawn' and demanding it be removed from her home. Three months after the adoption, she contacted a charity helpline while threatening harm to both herself and the animal.

Paramedics and police responded to her address in Bournemouth, discovering her living room in a state of destruction with a blood trail leading to the severely injured Celine. The dog was still breathing when emergency workers arrived, having been stabbed in the abdomen with a large carving knife. Lodge refused to allow the paramedics to transport the dog to a veterinary hospital, telling them to leave her property.

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Emergency Response And Legal Proceedings

The paramedics attempted to stabilize Celine using hemostatic gauze to pack the wound, but the dog died at the scene despite their best efforts. Prosecutors noted that Lodge remained at the location for several hours while the animal suffered in severe distress. She spent time cleaning blood from the property rather than facilitating immediate veterinary care or contacting authorities after the initial incident.

Jade Philippou, representing the prosecution, stated that Lodge demonstrated a deliberate disregard for the welfare of the animal. The court heard that despite a paramedic offering to contact the RSPCA the day after the initial crisis, Lodge had already committed the fatal attack and informed a rehoming shelter that their services were no longer needed because Celine was dead.

Psychiatric Evaluation And Defense Arguments

A psychiatric report indicated that Lodge was not experiencing dissociation or psychosis at the time of the stabbing but was struggling with emotional regulation and impulsivity. Her defense attorney, Laura Deuxberry, argued that Lodge's social media posts were cries for help and highlighted her current stability and support network. Lodge had since surrendered her two cats to the RSPCA and agreed to a lifetime ban on keeping animals.

However, Elisa Allen from Peta criticized the outcome, stating that a lifetime ban was essential but insufficient for such horrific violence. The defense maintained that Lodge was more stable now and capable of moving forward with appropriate supervision, contrasting with the prosecution's view of her actions as egregious cruelty.

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Judicial Sentencing And Breed Context

Judge Jonathan Fuller described the act of pushing a large carving knife through the dog's body, perforating a lung, as an egregious case of cruelty that would typically warrant prison. He emphasized that there is always a choice between committing a crime or seeking help, even for individuals with mental health challenges. He noted that the adoption itself was ill-advised given her mental state.

While Macedonian sheepdogs are intelligent, independent, and fierce protectors, they are considered unsuitable for inexperienced owners. Lodge received a two-year community order with probation supervision as the public interest was deemed best served by rehabilitation and a permanent ban on animal ownership rather than incarceration.