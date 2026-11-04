Victoria Cipriani Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Upcoming Surgery

Victoria Cipriani discloses her eight-month battle with cancer and impending surgery, while addressing public rumors and reflecting on her life since the split from Danny Cipriani.

Victoria Cipriani has publicly confirmed that she has been fighting cancer since March and is currently preparing to undergo surgery. The mental health campaigner and mum-of-two shared the intimate details of her health journey in a detailed post on Instagram, revealing that she has completed her initial treatment phase and is now moving to the next critical step.

She told her followers that she pulled into the hospital car park into a space she no longer has to search for, noting that she has been visiting the facility regularly for eight months. Victoria stated that she knows the hospital as well as her own home, and she specifically named staff members including Brenda in the coffee shop, Jackie and Miles on reception, and Lee in phlebotomy to highlight the familiarity she has developed during this difficult period.

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In her lengthy message, Victoria addressed the speculation surrounding her recent weight loss, which had led to accusations on social media that she was using weight loss drugs such as Mounjaro or skinny jabs. She expressed frustration at how much people claimed to know about her life without actually knowing anything about it, stating that she wished someone had told her what she was up to before she had to deal with the reality of the situation herself.

Reflections on Treatment and Personal Growth

Victoria described the eight months of treatment as frightening, admitting that the process made her unwell and that some days have been bloody difficult. Despite the challenges, she noted that she has also laughed and learned more about herself than she expected. She reflected on the power of the mind, explaining that while understanding it is one thing, putting it into practice when terrified is quite another experience.

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She also took time to appreciate the true friends who supported her, noting that she can count them on one hand. Victoria acknowledged the silence from others but stated that she would rather appreciate the people who loved her through this time than waste energy on those who did not. She clarified that she did not regret the eight months, even though she admitted she would have preferred to learn these lessons on a beach with a cocktail.

Personal History and Relationship Updates

Victoria made a pointed remark at her ex-husband Danny Cipriani while reflecting on her life. The couple tied the knot in 2021 but endured a bitter divorce three years later. Victoria claimed that Danny left her in thousands of pounds worth of debt and messaged other women from a secret phone during their marriage. She previously stated that Danny blew £600 a month on drugs and blindsided her by announcing their split on Instagram without explanation.

Victoria filed for divorce from Danny in August 2024, nine months after their initial split. Meanwhile, Danny, the athlete aged 39, has found love again and married American actress AnnaLynne McCord in August. The wedding took place in their Californian back garden, though the pair faced major public backlash after launching a Honeyfund crowdfunding registry to pay for their wedding expenses.

Although Victoria refused to mention the C word, she confirmed that she has spent hours in hospital corridors watching people and thinking about her own life. She analyzed the decisions she made and the people she trusted, acknowledging both the things she got right and the things she got spectacularly wrong. The Daily Mail contacted Danny for comment at the time of her initial divorce filing, but no statement was immediately provided.

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Victoria's revelation comes as she continues to navigate the complexities of her health and her public persona. By sharing her story, she aims to address the rumors directly while focusing on her upcoming surgery. Her transparency offers a candid look at the physical and emotional toll of cancer treatment, as well as the importance of genuine support during times of crisis.