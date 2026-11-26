Broderick’s win ensures Democrats will have at least 259 House seats.

Tech support worker Victoria Broderick was projected to upset eight-term GOP Tennessee Congressman Scott DesJarlais on Tuesday, securing Democrats their largest House majority in more than 35 years.

Broderick, who failed to crack 30% of the vote when she ran against DesJarlais two years ago, led the incumbent by 0.2 percentage points when the Associated Press called the race just after noon ET Tuesday —The 34-year-old will be the only Democrat in Tennessee’s delegation to the 120th Congress after state Republicans redrew boundaries to break up a deep-blue district centered around the city of Memphis. U.S. Rep. -elect Victoria Broderick poses for a portrait at the US Capitol in Washington, Nov. 12, 2026. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Broderick’s win ensures Democrats will have at least 259 House seats, their most since the 267 the party won in the 1990 midterm elections. Republicans have secured at least 173 seats, with three races yet to be called. In Minnesota, Republican incumbent Rep.

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Brad Finstad trails Democratic challenger Jake Johnson by 0.1 percentage points, with a recount set to begin Monday.