Victoria Beckham Transfers Trademark Back to Son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham has reportedly moved to hand the trademark to Brooklyn Beckham's name back to him, with ownership set to pass at the December renewal date.

Victoria Beckham has reportedly extended an olive branch to her estranged son Brooklyn Beckham by transferring the trademark for his name back into his own ownership. The move follows a public statement Brooklyn made in January, in which he claimed that his parents had tried to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name. The Daily Mail first reported the trademark arrangement, which placed the rights in the hands of Victoria, 52, rather than her son.

According to documents lodged with the UK's Intellectual Property Office, Victoria filed the trademark in her son's name in December 2016. The registration is due to expire in December of this year, at which point Brooklyn will be able to renew it through his own legal team. Reports now indicate that Victoria has completed the paperwork so that all three of her sons will legally own the rights to their individual names.

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How the Beckham Trademark Transfer Works

Victoria Beckham has completed the documentation that moves the Brooklyn Beckham trademark out of her control and into his own name. The Daily Mail reported that Victoria held the trademark to Brooklyn's name, as well as those of her other three children, on behalf of the family. The transfer is set to take effect at the point of renewal next month, when each son will be able to hold the rights directly.

A source told The Sun that the arrangement was not a passive renewal. The source said Victoria actively sought to ensure a smooth handover of the trademarks as soon as she received the documentation requests. The source added that David and Victoria had registered their children's names as trademarks when the boys were younger, in order to protect the family brands.

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The original trademark covered a broad range of goods and services. These included cosmetics and aftershaves, clothes, shoes, sportswear, hats, toys, TV shows and music. Because the registration spans so many categories, control over it gave the holder significant commercial reach across the Beckham name.

Family Dispute and Competing Accounts

Brooklyn Beckham has said that his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, pressed him to sign an agreement before his wedding. In his statement, he claimed they were adamant that he sign before the terms of the deal were initiated. He also said that his refusal affected the payday tied to the deal, and that his parents had never treated him the same since.

A source speaking to Page Six described a phone call before Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were married. The source said Victoria told Brooklyn that his father had a very big deal and that he needed to sign a contract. Brooklyn's account and the Page Six source describe the same period, but they present the pressure in different terms.

An industry insider offered a different reading of the agreement. The insider said the deal with Authentic Brands Group was tied to David Beckham selling a majority stake in his brand management company, DB Ventures, for $269million in 2022, and that it meant nothing negative for Brooklyn. A Beckham insider said at the time that the agreement was designed to protect Brooklyn's rights, because the parents had commercial partners with some rights over the Beckham name.

A source close to the family argued that the document was entirely standard and was intended to protect the family. The source said Brooklyn chose not to sign, but that this made no difference because no one would ever restrict his rights. The source also blamed Brooklyn's decision to dismiss his own advisers, saying he had been listening only to the Peltz lawyers, who either did not understand the agreement or were being deliberately obstructive.

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The Daily Mail has contacted Beckham's representatives for comment. Victoria's publicist has not been named in the reporting, and the family has not publicly confirmed the account of the transfer. The sources cited in the reports provide the only public details of the reconciliation signal.

Financial Stakes and What Happens Next

The trademark history shows how the Beckham family built individual brands around their names. In 2000, David Beckham registered his name as a trademark, and Victoria Beckham's name was trademarked in 2002, when the former Spice Girl began a solo music career. These registrations give each family member control over licensing in their own fields.

The family's wealth is also a factor in the dispute. The Beckham family fortune is estimated at around $673million, a figure that is dwarfed by the estimated $1.6billion net worth of Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz. The gap in resources is part of the wider context around the negotiations over the family's brands.

The next concrete step is the December renewal date for the trademark, when ownership will pass to Brooklyn Beckham, who can then renew it using his own legal team. A source said the hope remains that there will be meaningful reconciliation in time, particularly around Christmas. Until that renewal takes effect, the transfer remains the most immediate development in the Beckham family's trademark arrangements.