Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Confidence As She Holidays With David And The Kids

Victoria Beckham is exuding confidence as she holidays with her family in the Balearics. The former Spice Girl has been sharing snaps from their family holiday, showcasing her connection with David and the kids. Romeo has been copying his dad's style, while Harper has been taking style inspiration from both her mum and Romeo's girlfriend Kim. Victoria has also been sharing her thoughts on getting older, revealing she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life.

They've been soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean as they cruise around the Balearics on a family holiday . Romeo showed the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he sunbathed in the sea with his dad David.

Victoria shared a collection of candid snaps from the holiday as David and Romeo showcased their impressive tattooed physiques while in their swim shorts. The former Spice Girl also shared a loved up snap of her and David as they enjoyed the sunset from their £16million super yacht. Harper, 14, wrapped up in a towel as she made a face at the camera after a day in the sun.

The Beckham clan have been back in the Balearics, one of their favoured overseas destinations, for a family holiday with Harper, Romeo and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. David Beckham and Romeo showed off their toned physiques as they sunbathed in the Med. Victoria shared sweet snaps from family holiday in an Instagram post on Saturday. The former Spice Girl also shared a loved up snap of her and David as they enjoyed the sunset from their £16million super yacht.

On Friday, amid a packed itinerary the couple still found time for each other after venturing out for a shopping expedition, followed by an early afternoon lunch, in Ibiza. Staying shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat, Victoria wrapped an arm around her husband's shoulders while leaning in for an affectionate kiss. According to body language expert Judi James, the former Spice Girl is keen to show the world that her connection to David remains unbreakable.

Elsewhere on the holiday Romeo copied his dad David's style with his dyed blond hair and a white vest which showed off his muscles. He displayed his eye-catching new bleached look, no doubt taking inspiration from his dad David during his football heyday. Harper has been taking style inspiration from both her mum and Romeo's girlfriend Kim, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses.

The teen has been no stranger to sporting pieces from Victoria's collection, but on her latest outing this week, it looks like she's found a new muse. Showing her penchant for designer pieces, Harper teamed her brown dress with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and matching kitten heels.

Meanwhile Kim sported the same chic accessory, but opted for safer footwear to navigate the rocky terrain with a pair of £640 Hermés Oran Sandals. Harper has previously raided her mum's wardrobe during the family's yacht break, and was seen sporting a pink satin dress thought to be from her mum's upcoming collection as she headed to the Es Moli de Sal restaurant on Tuesday.

Their latest trip to the Spanish islands comes after the former Spice Girl revealed she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life.

'I've spent most of my life feeling like I'm not good enough, and not liking how I look, and I think the great thing about getting older is I now accept the way I look,' she said. 'And I also don't think you have to give up just because you're 50, that doesn't mean that you have to compromise. You can still look good.

' An advocate of health and wellness and a self-confessed early riser, Victoria says her personal exercise regime has increased with age, with the former Spice Girl frequently starting the day in her home gym. 'I don't do anything differently now, with regards to my workout. In fact, I do more now than what I was doing when I was 20, and 30.

'So just because you get older it doesn't mean you're limited to what you can do, you know? You can achieve great things as you get older.





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Victoria Beckham David Beckham Romeo Beckham Harper Beckham Kim Turnbull Balearics Mediterranean Family Holiday Sunbathing Tattooed Physiques Super Yacht Ibiza Shopping Expedition Body Language Judi James Fashion Inspiration Designer Pieces Jacquemus Hermés Oran Sandals Pink Satin Dress Es Moli De Sal Restaurant Health And Wellness Exercise Regime Home Gym Confidence Self-Doubt Feelings Of Inadequacy Adult Life

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