Victoria Beckham Says Teen Daughter Harper Prioritises GCSEs Over Planned Skincare Line

The Beckham family's plans for Harper's HIKU BY Harper beauty collection are on hold as the teen focuses on her exams, after trademark hurdles and a personal battle with acne sparked the idea for the brand.

Victoria Beckham has confirmed that her 14‑year‑old daughter Harper is putting her studies ahead of a much‑talked‑about beauty launch . In a recent appearance on The Sunday Times Style podcast, the fashion designer{, who is 52, explained that Harper, who has been linked to a debut skincare and makeup range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is currently concentrating on her GCSE examinations.

While Harper has expressed a strong passion for cosmetics and has even drafted PowerPoint





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Victoria Beckham Harper Beckham Beauty Launch GCSE Exams Trademark

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