Delving into Victoria Beckham's remarkable journey as a designer, her decision to part ways with her fashion business, and her shared struggles as a newcomer in the industry before being taken seriously.

Victoria Beckham displayed her glowing complexion as she splashed out on an evening of treatments with one of showbiz's most beloved facialists. The designer, 51, paid a visit to Keren Bartov's clinic in west London.

She shared a selfie with Keren, showcasing her flawless skin after enjoying a facial, with prices beginning at £250 for a 90-minute session. Keren is no stranger to welcoming celebrity clients, with Wonderwoman star Gal Gadot and Isla Fisher among those to laud her £250 Super Facial. While all of Bartov's sessions begin with a consultation, more advanced treatments involving machinery can cost between £400 and £700.

The WAG also revealed that she is open to selling her fashion business, which is worth £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection that year. Now her fashion line revenues have topped £100 million, making her a billionaire.

Despite some fans hoping for a vocal return, she insisted her singing career is over. She has 'passed the baton onto talented son Cruz' and will focus on building her legacy as a fashion designer. She is building a legacy and there are still categories she has not entered yet. On Tuesday, she said she would 'never say never' to selling her business, although she insisted that she won't be making a return to singing.

The couple were officially entered the billionaire ranks, having doubled their wealth in the last year. They have a combined fortune of £1.185 billion, with David turning to Victoria with business advice and support each other's big dreams. They atrium that music has been a huge part of her life but has handed her baton over to Cruz now, who is very talented.

She has 'proud' of everything she has accomplished in the fashion industry and as the designer was taken seriously by other designers for the first time after years. The marriage between Victoria and David with 'support each other and respect each other' has led to their success and doubling their wealth





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