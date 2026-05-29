Victoria Beckham's Newfound Confidence and Island Getaway with David

Victoria Beckham has spoken out about her newfound confidence in her 50s, saying she has spent most of her life feeling like she's not good enough. The former Spice Girl and her husband David Beckham are currently on a family holiday in Spain, where they have been spotted enjoying island hopping and shopping expeditions. Victoria has also revealed that she is open to selling her fashion label, which has debts of £53.9million, but is looking to expand its retail presence.

The romantic Mediterranean coastline worked its magic on David and Victoria Beckham on Thursday as they enjoyed another day of island hopping in Spain. The couple are back in the Balearics, one of their favoured overseas destinations, for a family holiday with daughter Harper, son Romeo and his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

But amid a packed itinerary the couple still found time for each other after venturing out for a shopping expedition, followed by an early afternoon lunch, in Ibiza. Staying shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat, Victoria, 52, wrapped an arm around her husband's shoulders while leaning in for an affectionate kiss. The couple are no strangers to the Balearics, having frequently travelled to Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera for coastal holidays with their children.

Their latest trip to the Spanish islands comes after the former Spice Girl revealed she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life. Victoria says she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life.

She has revealed that she has spent most of her life feeling like she's not good enough, and not liking how she looks, and thinks the great thing about getting older is that she now accepts the way she looks.

'I've spent most of my life feeling like I'm not good enough, and not liking how I look, and I think the great thing about getting older is I now accept the way I look,' she said. Victoria also says she is an advocate of health and wellness and a self-confessed early riser, and that her personal exercise regime has increased with age.

She frequently starts the day in her home gym and does more now than what she was doing when she was 20, and 30. Victoria believes that just because you get older it doesn't mean you're limited to what you can do, you know? You can achieve great things as you get older.

She told the Beauty Desk podcast that looking great and feeling our best really does start with the fundamental basics, just looking after yourself, respecting yourself, making sure you're drinking enough water, making sure that you're sleeping enough, and working out, and eating as healthily as you can. Those basic things are so important. Victoria also revealed that she is open to selling her fashion label.

The brand, founded in 2008, was reported to have debts of £53.9million in 2022, but while sales rose to £112.7million in 2024, the former Spice Girl revealed she would 'never say never' to selling.

'I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities', she told the Financial Times. 'But at the moment I am looking at growth but I would never say never. ' Victoria continued: 'I'm very excited, this is breaking news, my store in London is showing there is an appetite so we are about to open in New York and Miami.

'For me until I open the store in NY and Miami, I have been reliant on online but I want to be able to control the experience from the client walking in the store. 'The next step is retail expansion and we will see where it goes next. I'm very lucky.

'I'm building a legacy brand there are categories I haven't entered yet so we see a big opportunity and we spent a long time fixing and now it's time for growth. I want to build the house.

' Harper is said to be launching a beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, this summer. Read the full story here. Staying shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat, Victoria wrapped an arm around her husband's shoulders while leaning in for an affectionate kiss.

Victoria Beckham says she finally accepts the way she looks after decades of crippling self-doubt In October, it was revealed the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, paving the way for the beauty line's debut. However, the teenager is said to have suffered a blow to her plans after she was denied naming rights in the US, according to reports.

The US Patent and Trademark Office issued an 'initial refusal' to the name as it could be confused with existing companies. The denial came as 'Harper' is registered for brooms and scrubbing brushes, while 'Hiku' is trademarked for toiletry and fragrance products, according to The Sun. The Beckhams applied for the trademark in November and now have six months to appeal the initial decision.

They planned for the name to be trademarked on make-up, acne skincare, footwear, clothing, keyrings, stickers, hair decorations and brushes





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham David Beckham Island Getaway Family Holiday Fashion Label Retail Expansion Beauty Range Gen Z Gen Alpha South Korean Cosmetics Trademark Dispute HIKU BY Harper

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harper Beckham Emulates Mom Victoria's Style While Family's Fashion Empire Faces Strategic ShiftsHarper Beckham, 14, wore a pink satin dress from her mother Victoria's upcoming collection during a family lunch in Formentera. The outing followed another recent appearance in a Victoria Beckham chiffon dress. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham revealed she is open to selling her fashion brand after overcoming significant debt, while focusing on retail expansion. Harper is also preparing to launch her own beauty line, inspired by Korean cosmetics, though she faced a naming rights hurdle in the US.

Read more »

David Beckham and Family Enjoy Yacht Holiday Amid Victoria's Business PlansDavid Beckham relaxed on a family superyacht in Formentera, earning an approving look from wife Victoria during a Spanish siesta. The family outing comes as Victoria Beckham revealed openness to selling her fashion label amid expansion plans, while their daughter Harper is set to launch a beauty range despite trademark hurdles.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Resort 2027 CollectionVictoria Beckham Resort 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Read more »

Harper Beckham Embraces New Style Muse Kim Turnbull as Beckham Family Holidays in IbizaHarper Beckham takes fashion cues from brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull during a family Ibiza holiday, matching in brown dresses, while Victoria Beckham discusses potential sale of her fashion label.

Read more »