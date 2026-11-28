Victoria Beckham launches the third Creative Director Edit on Instagram and TikTok, sharing the obsessive details behind her beauty brand and strict lifestyle.

Victoria Beckham is opening the doors to her highly successful beauty empire through a new digital series. The fashion designer and entrepreneur is sharing the intricate processes behind her eponymous line in an upcoming project.

She confirmed that the third installment of her Creative Director Edit will explore the reasoning and inspiration behind every product launch. The new content is scheduled for release on Instagram and TikTok platforms.

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The Creative Director Edit Process

Victoria Beckham described the upcoming series as a behind-the-scenes look at her brand's operations. She noted that while fashion is seasonal, makeup and fragrance require a more permanent focus. Her goal is to help consumers feel like the best versions of themselves.

She emphasized that she obsesses over every single detail of her products. This includes the head shape, color swatches, glide texture, and softness. Even the weight of the packaging and the satisfying click of a magnet are scrutinized.

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Commitment to Luxury and Perfection

Victoria Beckham stated that her purpose is to provide value to customers who invest in her brand. She believes that luxury is defined by attention to detail and striving for perfection at every step. She wants to ensure that buyers receive what they truly deserve in the crowded market.

In a teaser clip filmed in London, she admitted that all bets are off for this series. She aims to explain the why behind her decisions and share the inspiration that drives her creative vision.

Disciplined Lifestyle and Diet Habits

Victoria Beckham applies the same extreme discipline to her personal life that she brings to her business. She previously stated that her approach to eating, working out, and working is simply who she is. She makes the best of her appearance by working hard at it.

Her husband, David Beckham, has revealed that she has eaten the same meal every single day for 25 years. That meal consists of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. He described her dietary habits as disciplined and noted that she rarely deviates from this routine.

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Clarifying Her Health Routine

Victoria Beckham responded to comments about her diet by clarifying her approach to health. She explained to Vogue Australia that she includes healthy fats like fish, avocado, and nuts in her meals. She also engages in regular detoxes where she abstains from alcohol for three to six months.

Retired footballer Rio Ferdinand shared anecdotes about dining with the Beckhams. He admitted that he has rarely seen Victoria Beckham eat anything other than her standard meal. He noted that her discipline is unique and memorable to those who have known her for years.

The new series promises to reveal more about the rigorous standards Victoria Beckham maintains. Fans can expect to see the meticulous care that goes into every aspect of her brand and lifestyle.