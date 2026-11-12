Victoria Beckham Returns Brooklyn Name Trademark Amid Family Dispute

Victoria Beckham officially transfers the trademark of her son Brooklyn's name back to him, resolving a public dispute over intellectual property rights and family brands.

Victoria Beckham has formally initiated the transfer of the legal trademark for her son Brooklyn Beckham's name, a significant move in their ongoing public dispute. This action addresses claims made in January by the aspiring chef, who alleged that his parents attempted to coerce him into signing away rights to his own identity. The transfer ensures that the intellectual property rights associated with his name will return to his control.

Trademark Ownership and Legal Transfer Process

Documents filed with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office confirm that Victoria Beckham, aged 52, held sole ownership of the trademarks for the names of all four of her children. The original registration for Brooklyn Beckham's name was established in December 2016. Under current regulations, these rights are set to expire in December of this year, at which point ownership will legally revert to the respective individuals.

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Victoria has actively completed the necessary paperwork to facilitate this transition. A source close to the family stated that this was not a passive administrative renewal but a deliberate effort to ensure a smooth handover. The decision allows Brooklyn to renew the trademark through his own legal team, independent of his parents' management structures.

Brokelyn Allegations and Brand Protection Claims

The conflict gained public attention in January when Brooklyn released a statement claiming his parents tried to bribe him into signing away rights to his name. He argued that such an agreement would negatively impact his wife, Nicola Peltz, and their future children. He specifically cited pressure to sign before his wedding date, suggesting that his refusal affected his financial compensation and strained family relations thereafter.

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Victoria and her husband, former England captain David Beckham, maintained that the trademarks were registered to protect their children's brands during their minority years. The original trademark covered various commercial classes, including cosmetics, aftershave, clothing, shoes, sportswear, hats, toys, television programs, and music. These registrations were part of a broader strategy to manage the family's commercial interests.

Financial Context and Commercial Agreements

Industry insiders have provided context regarding the commercial deals surrounding the trademarks. The agreement in question was linked to David Beckham's sale of a majority stake in his brand management company, DB Ventures, for $269 million in 2022. An insider explained that the deal was designed to carve out the children from specific commercial partnerships, thereby protecting their individual rights rather than restricting them.

According to sources, Brooklyn chose not to sign the agreement due to advice from lawyers working for Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz. Nelson Peltz, a prominent investor, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. In contrast, the Beckham family fortune is estimated to be approximately $673 million. The Peltz legal team allegedly misunderstood the agreement or acted obstructively, according to family associates.

Family Dynamics and Future Reconciliation Prospects

A source revealed that Victoria called Brooklyn before his wedding, urging him to sign a contract related to a major deal involving his father. Despite the public friction, the family hopes this transfer will resolve longstanding frustrations. The source expressed hope that meaningful reconciliation might occur in the future, particularly around the holiday season.

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Historically, David Beckham registered his own name as a trademark in 2000, while Victoria Beckham did the same in 2002 as she launched her solo music career. The proactive management of these intellectual properties has been a consistent theme in the family's business approach. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for the Beckhams for further comment on the matter.

Implications for the Beckham Brand Legacy

The return of the trademark signals a potential de-escalation in the public narrative surrounding the Beckham family's internal conflicts. By allowing the sons to own their individual names, the parents acknowledge their independence as adults with distinct careers and business ventures. This move respects their autonomy while closing a chapter on the administrative control the parents once held.

The situation highlights the complex intersection of family relationships and high-stakes intellectual property management. As the trademarks transfer in December, the focus may shift from legal disputes to the individual entrepreneurial paths of David and Victoria Beckham's children. The family's ability to navigate these personal and professional boundaries will be closely watched by the public and industry observers alike.