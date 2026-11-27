Victoria Beckham pre-fall 2027 ready-to-wear runway, fashion show & collection review. Victoria Beckham worked a rich palette of earth tones, including mustard, olive and cinnamon, into a collection that was all about everyday elegance.

has been learning a lot from her U.S. customers following the opening of a New York flagship on Mercer Street earlier this year. In an interview, she said it has made her job easier, and given her the confidence to expand the collections.

“Now, we’re really seeing who our customer is because we have our own retail. We can see exactly what she’s buying – and that’s fashion. Until recently, we were reliant 100 percent on our wholesale accounts in America, and online sales. Now we have a huge opportunity to meet, and get to know, our customers,” said Beckham.collection was a love letter to those clients, and an examination of the different identities women create for themselves.

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It was filled with glamorous everyday pieces and versatile separates in earth tones, such as mustard, olive and cinnamon, that women can layer and wear as they please. As always, tailoring took center stage. One dark jacket had strong shoulders and a belt at the waist to cinch tight for a sculptural silhouette, while a sage-colored herringbone linen suit had just the right amount of slouch.