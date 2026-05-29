Victoria Beckham on Self-Acceptance, Business Growth, and Family Holiday in Spain

Victoria Beckham discusses her journey to self-acceptance, her fitness routine, and future plans for her fashion label amidst a family holiday in Spain. The article also covers her daughter Harper's upcoming beauty line and trademark issues.

The romantic Mediterranean coastline worked its magic on David and Victoria Beckham on Thursday as they enjoyed another day of island hopping in Spain. The couple are back in the Balearic Islands , one of their favoured overseas destinations, for a family holiday with daughter Harper, son Romeo, and his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Amid a packed itinerary, the pair still found time for each other after a shopping expedition followed by an early afternoon lunch in Ibiza. Staying shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat, Victoria, 52, wrapped an arm around her husband's shoulders while leaning in for an affectionate kiss. This personal moment highlighted their enduring bond as they continue to vacation in the Spanish islands, a tradition they have maintained for years with trips to Mallorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

Victoria Beckham opened up about her personal journey toward self-acceptance and confidence, revealing she has spent most of her adult life grappling with self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy. Speaking on the Beauty Desk podcast, she shared, 'I've spent most of my life feeling like I'm not good enough, and not liking how I look, and I think the great thing about getting older is I now accept the way I look.

' She emphasized that age does not mean compromising on one's appearance or ambitions. 'You can still look good,' she stated. An advocate for health and wellness and a self-confessed early riser, Victoria described how her exercise regime has intensified with age.

'I don't do anything differently now, with regards to my workout. In fact, I do more now than what I was doing when I was 20, and 30,' she said. She stressed that aging does not limit one's capabilities.

'You can achieve great things as you get older. ' She also outlined the fundamentals of looking and feeling one's best: 'Looking great and feeling our best really does start with the fundamental basics, just looking after yourself, respecting yourself, making sure you're drinking enough water, making sure that you're sleeping enough, and working out, and eating as healthily as you can. ' Beyond personal well-being, Victoria Beckham addressed business matters in an interview with the Financial Times.

She revealed she is open to the possibility of selling her fashion label, which was founded in 2008. Although the brand reported debts of £53.9 million in 2022, sales rose to £112.7 million in 2024, indicating a recovery.

'I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities,' Victoria said. 'But at the moment I am looking at growth but I would never say never. ' She expressed excitement about expanding the brand's physical presence, noting that her London store's success demonstrates an appetite for the label. 'I'm very excited, this is breaking news, my store in London is showing there is an appetite so we are about to open in New York and Miami.

' She explained that after relying on online sales, she wants to control the in-store client experience. 'The next step is retail expansion and we will see where it goes next. ' Victoria affirmed her commitment to building a legacy brand, stating, 'I want to build the house. ' She hinted at future opportunities in categories the brand has not yet entered.

In related news, the Beckhams' daughter Harper is reportedly launching her own beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, later this summer. The couple trademarked 'HIKU BY Harper' in the UK in October, but reports indicate a setback in the US. The US Patent and Trademark Office issued an 'initial refusal' to the trademark, citing potential confusion with existing companies.

The denial is linked to 'Harper' being registered for brooms and scrubbing brushes, and 'Hiku' being trademarked for toiletry and fragrance products. The Beckhams have six months to appeal the decision. The trademark application covered a wide array of products including makeup, acne skincare, footwear, clothing, keyrings, stickers, hair decorations, and brushes. The family's combined efforts in business and their continued presence in the public eye underscore their evolving brand legacy across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle





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Victoria Beckham Self-Acceptance Aging Fitness Fashion Label Business Expansion Harper Beckham Beauty Line Trademark Family Holiday Balearic Islands David Beckham

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