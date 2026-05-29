Victoria Beckham is ‘quite obsessed’ with this hair hack

Being posh doesn’t always come with a high price tag.

, Victoria Beckham was asked about the beauty “ride or die” she uses every single day. And her answer — a microfiber hair towel — starts at around $25.

“It’s just gentler on your hair, so I’ve become quite obsessed with it actually,” said the former Spice Girl, who first discovered the item from her hairstylist, Ken Paves. “These towels are so much better for your hair,” she added, after her interviewer noted the fast-drying textile also helps with “broken cuticles,” much like a silk pillowcase.

While Beckham didn’t name-drop a favorite towel, we scoured the internet for the best of the best — from Amazon best sellers to a Goop-approved luxury pick. Landing on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop site is one of this design’s crowning achievements; apparently, the company’s entire beauty department is “obsessed” with the waffle-knit wrap.

In addition to supporting healthier hair, the microfiber material is fast-absorbing, offering a much quicker dry time than a traditional terry towel. For something a bit more affordable, consider this top-rated Amazon find. The retailer’s sold over 1,000 in the last month alone, with reviewers calling it everything from “amazing” to “the best hair wrap towel ever. ” Meanwhile, Revolve’s No. 1 best-selling towel is this Act+Acre design, which promises to help reduce knots and “out of control strands.

” Sold in nine fun colors, this anti-frizz wrap is designed to last at least 500 washes without losing softness. Plenty of Amazon reviewers are hooked. One called it “convenient and absorbent,” while another declared, “My hair has never looked better. ” While not marketed as microfiber, Cozy Earth’s hair wrap promises gentle, fast drying.

It’s crafted from a blend of cotton and bamboo viscose using the brand’s “zero-twist technology” to help keep hair in place.that keep stars red carpet-ready. She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more.

In addition to writing for Page Six since 2020, her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade.





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