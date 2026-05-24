Victoria Beckham hints at selling her fashion business after 20 years

Victoria Beckham has joked that her niece Libby Adams learned from the best as she shared a hilarious throwback snap of them to celebrate her 27th birthday on Sunday. The businesswoman also revealed she is open to selling her fashion business, which is worth #1 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer.

Victoria Beckham joked that her niece Libby Adams 'learned from the best' as she shared a hilarious throwback snap of them to celebrate her 27th birthday on Sunday.

The businesswoman, 52, took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to the London-based influencer, along with a cute snap of Libby during her childhood. In the snap, Libby was seen sunbathing on a lounger while relaxing poolside with a zebra-print towel. Alongside the post, Victoria penned: Happy birthday!!! We all love you so much!!

@libbyadams learned from the best!! The designer showed that she and her husband David doted on Libby even when she was a baby, sharing another classic snap of them together. She wrote: Baby @libbyadams, we love you sooooo much!! Hope you are having the most magical day!!

On Tuesday, Victoria revealed she is open to selling her fashion business, which is worth a staggering #1 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star’s business was reported to have debts of #53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection that year.

Now her fashion line revenues have topped #1 million, Victoria, who once had to borrow #2 million from her husband David’s company, said she would 'never say never' to selling. However she insisted she won't be making a return to singing as she has 'passed the baton on to talented son Cruz'. Speaking to the Financial Times on Tuesday, Victoria was asked: 'Would you ever sell your business?

' 'I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities', she said. 'But at the moment I am looking at growth but I would never say never. ' Victoria continued: 'I'm very excited, this is breaking news, my store in London is showing there is an appetite so we are about to open in New York and Miami.

'For me until I open the store in NY and Miami, I have been reliant on online but I want to be able to control the experience from the client walking in the store. 'The next step is retail expansion and we will see where it goes next. I'm very lucky.

'I'm building a legacy brand there are categories I haven't entered yet so we see a big opportunity and we spent a long time fixing and now it's time for growth. I want to build the house.

', Victoria gushed that she is 'very proud' of everything she has accomplished in the fashion industry after it took years for her to be taken seriously by other designers. ', Victoria concluded by sharing that the success to her and David's 26-year marriage is that they both 'support each others big dreams'. She said: 'The best bit of advice is we support each other and respect each other. We support each others big dreams.

'People don't realise David is incredibly smart, he has businesses and I absolutely turn to him, but not necessarily with the clothes but the business side. ', It comes as David and Victoria officially entered the billionaire ranks, having doubled their wealth in the last year, according to The Sunday Times Rich List. The celebrity couple now have a combined fortune of !315 million, a significant increase from the #550 million estimated net worth they had on the 2025 list.

Victoria and David have amassed their wealth over the years through their respective careers, with both continuing to rake in the cash even after retiring from football and singing





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Victoria Beckham celebrates niece Libby Adams' 27th birthday with hilarious throwback photoThe designer took to social media to share a funny picture of herself and Libby, who she referred to as 'learning from the best', on the influencer's special day. The businesswoman also shared a picture of Libby when she was a baby, praising her for everything she has accomplished in the fashion industry.

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