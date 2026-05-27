Victoria Beckham Defends Parenting Style Amidst Son Brooklyn's Claims

Victoria Beckham has responded to her eldest son Brooklyn's allegations of being controlled and forced into soccer, asserting that the family has always supported their children's individual pursuits. She expressed pride in each child finding their own passion and purpose.

Victoria Beckham , 52, has spoken out about her children's career choices , emphasizing that she and her husband David have always supported their children's individual passions.

All four of their children - Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 14 - have pursued different paths, with soccer, once a family tradition, no longer being a common interest. Victoria expressed pride in each child finding their own 'love, passion, and sense of purpose'. In a recent social media statement, Brooklyn had accused his parents of controlling his narrative and forcing him into soccer, but Victoria maintains that they have always encouraged their children's individuality.

She stated, 'There's a big difference between supporting children with what they want to do and forcing them... All we've ever done with any of the children is support them, help them and encourage them.





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