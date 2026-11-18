Victoria Beckham accidentally bumped into son Romeo during the Paris premiere of his debut film Forty Love. The couple attended the event alongside David Beckham and Kim Turnbull.

Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl, experienced an uncharacteristically clumsy moment while attending the Paris premiere of her son Romeo's debut film. The incident occurred on Monday night at Le Grand Rex, a historic cinema in the French capital, during the red carpet event for Forty Love. The 52-year-old designer was posing alongside her husband, David Beckham, and their son, who is 24 years old, for the premiere of the French gay tennis movie.

Vic Beckham Accidentally Bumps Into Romeo

Victoria Beckham collided with her second oldest son, Romeo Beckham, while the family was posing for photographs on the red carpet. As David Beckham, 51, began to usher Victoria off the red carpet, she continued to look at the photographers and adjust her ombre hair to ensure she looked perfect. In doing so, she failed to notice Romeo standing behind her and crashed into him, hitting her cheek on his shoulder. The accidental collision was clearly amusing to Victoria, who giggled slightly and affectionately stroked Romeo's shoulder before turning to give the photographers one final wave.

Also read David and Victoria Beckham Support Romeo at Forty Love Premiere

Vic And David Beckham Attend The Event

Despite the minor mishap, Victoria Beckham looked impeccable in her latest fashion collection. She wore a black suit from her eponymous label, which has not yet been released to the public. Her tuxedo jackets from the collection typically retail for £850, while the suit trousers are priced at £590. Completing her ensemble were the £620 Victoria Angle D'Orsay Pump 115 Black Suede heels. David Beckham wore a navy suit paired with a russet-colored scarf and brown suede loafers for the occasion.

Romeo Beckham Plays A Tennis Rival

In his first acting role, Romeo Beckham transforms into the character of a charismatic tennis rival in the film. He plays against Sacha Gallo, portrayed by actor Paul Kircher, in a story that explores the line between hate and love. The film's trailer depicts the pair toying with a flirtatious boundary as their tennis rivalry intensifies. Romeo's character delivers bold lines, including telling Paul's character that it is not his fault if the rival is in love with him.

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The Film Explores Desire And Competition

The narrative of Forty Love delves into the demands of high-level sport and the complexities of human connection. The synopsis describes the film as a sensual, romantic, and deeply moving coming-of-age story about a force as exhilarating as it is destabilizing. Directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the movie is produced by Hugo Selignac's Chi-Fou-Mi Productions and co-produced by Studiocanal. Hugo Selignac described the film as having a rare tenderness, melancholy, and strength.

The Cast And Release Details

While Paul Kircher's character speaks in French, Romeo Beckham delivers his lines exclusively in English. The film also stars Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin, and Catherine Deneuve. Chloe Marquet, head of international sales at Studiocanal, noted that the director's singular visual language gives the film a real edge. Her comments emphasized that the exploration of desire, competition, and identity will resonate with audiences worldwide. The film is set for release in French cinemas on November 25, though international release dates have not yet been confirmed.