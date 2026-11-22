Victoria Beckham honors sister Louise Adams milestone and supports Romeo at film premiere, marking key family moments and personal fitness updates.

Victoria Beckham marked two significant personal milestones in a single week, celebrating her sister Louise Adams' 50th birthday and supporting son Romeo at his film debut. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared an nostalgic tribute to her sibling while attending the Paris premiere of Romeo's first acting role.

Birthday Tribute to Louise Adams

Victoria Beckham posted an 'iconic' throwback photograph on Instagram to commemorate Louise Adams' 50th birthday on Saturday. The fashion designer, who is 52 years old, presented a stark visual contrast to her usual high-fashion aesthetic in the image. She appeared in a casual sporty tracksuit, moving away from the upscale designer outfits typically associated with her public persona.

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The social media post highlighted the close bond between the sisters, featuring Victoria alongside Louise's daughter, Libby. Victoria captioned the image with the enthusiastic text: 'Iconic!!! Birthday girl @louisesadams.' This gesture underscores the enduring family connection within the Adams and Beckham circles.

Victoria's family background includes parents Jackie Adams, aged 75, and Anthony Adams, aged 80. The couple also shares a son named Christian Adams, who is 46 years old. The celebration of Louise's milestone birthday serves as a reminder of the large, interconnected family network that often appears in Victoria's public narrative.

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Solo Fitness Session and David Beckham Update

Shortly before the birthday tribute, Victoria Beckham showcased her dedication to fitness during a solo workout session on Friday. The 52-year-old demonstrated significant physical flexibility and a toned physique while exercising in a black sports bra and matching leggings. She posed for the camera, flexing her leg mid-session to highlight her athletic routine.

During the workout, Victoria took time to address her husband, David Beckham, directly on social media. She captioned her fitness video with the message: 'Missing you in the gym @davidbeckham.' This post offered a glimpse into the couple's routine, as they frequently work out together in their luxury home gym and share photos of their training sessions.

The decision to post about missing David highlights their current physical separation. It is not explicitly confirmed where David Beckham is located at this time. However, he remained active in his charitable work, sharing a post related to Unicef and World Children's Day approximately one hour after Victoria's fitness update. Victoria Beckham liked the Unicef post, maintaining digital engagement with her husband's activities despite the distance.

Paris Premiere of Romeo Beckham's Film

Victoria and David Beckham were last publicly seen together supporting their son Romeo Beckham at the world premiere of his debut film, 'Forty Love.' The event took place on Tuesday night at Le Grand Rex in Paris. Romeo, aged 24, made his acting debut in the French gay tennis movie, portraying a charismatic tennis rival.

Romeo Beckham's character is identified as Sacha Gallo in the film, played by co-star Paul Kircher. The movie explores themes of romance and competition on the tennis court. Romeo's transformation into this role marked a significant career shift from his previous public image as a sports figure and influencer to an emerging actor.

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The premiere was a family affair, with Romeo supported by his parents and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Victoria Beckham expressed immense pride in her son's achievement. On the red carpet, she embraced Romeo with a huge hug before David Beckham also joined to support the budding actor.

Family Style and Co-Star Appearance

The Beckham family adhered to a sophisticated dress code for the Parisian event. Victoria Beckham wore a chic black suit paired with pointed black heels, maintaining her signature stylish appearance. David Beckham opted for a classic suit complemented by a long red scarf, projecting his usual dapper aesthetic.

Kim Turnbull, Romeo's girlfriend, attended the premiere in a striking floor-length red satin halter neck dress. She styled her brunette hair in an elegant updo, adding a vibrant color contrast to the evening's fashion. Romeo Beckham dressed in a black suit with a striped black and white shirt, featuring a black collar and matching tie. His grooming was completed with skincare products by Dr Barbara Sturm.

Paul Kircher, Romeo's co-star, was also present at the premiere. The actor wore a navy jacket with the collar turned up, styled over a crisp white shirt. His attendance highlighted the collaborative nature of the project and the support from the cast members surrounding Romeo during his first major film role.