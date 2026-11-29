Victoria Beckham, 52, enjoyed The Devil Wears Prada musical at London's Dominion Theatre with Harper and Sandra. She also announced a new behind-the-scenes series for Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer aged 52, enjoyed a quiet evening out at London's Dominion Theatre on Saturday to watch The Devil Wears Prada musical. She was accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter, Harper, and her mother-in-law, Sandra Beckham, who is 77 years old. The family was spotted enjoying the performance, which features Teri Hatcher in a leading role.

Fashion Details and Evening Observations

Victoria Beckham dressed in her signature style, wearing an all-black suit that highlighted her chic aesthetic throughout the evening. She carried a luxurious £15,000 Hermès Kelly bag, which she rested on her lap for the duration of the show. Harper Beckham complemented the evening with a black faux-fur coat, while Sandra Beckham opted for a navy cardigan paired with a matching polka dot scarf. Audience members noted their presence, with one individual posting online about the unexpected sighting of the designer in the crowd.

Also read Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2027 Collection

New Series for Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria Beckham also announced this week that she will release a new behind-the-scenes series focused on her self-titled beauty brand. The project is the third installment of the Creative Director Edit and will be available on Instagram and TikTok. In a teaser clip, the designer discussed the obsessive process involved in creating her products, promising that "all bets are off" in this new series of content for her followers.

Details on Product Development and Luxury

In the upcoming video content, Victoria Beckham explained that her approach to beauty differs from fashion because makeup and fragrance are permanent rather than seasonal. She described her purpose as helping people feel like the best versions of themselves, which requires meticulous attention to detail. The series will cover various aspects of product development, including head shape, swatches, glide, softness, and the weight of the packaging. She emphasized that luxury means striving for perfection at every step of the way.

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Dietary Habits and Personal Discipline

Victoria Beckham's commitment to precision extends to her personal life, particularly her diet and exercise routine. Her husband, David Beckham, previously revealed that she has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years, consisting of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. He noted that she rarely deviates from this plan, with only a brief exception during her pregnancy with Harper. Victoria Beckham has addressed these comments by stating that her diet is disciplined and includes healthy fats like fish, avocado, and nuts.

Future Steps and Brand Strategy

The new Creative Director Edit series aims to share the secrets behind the success of Victoria Beckham Beauty with a wider audience. Victoria Beckham stated that she wants people to understand what inspires the brand and how that inspiration is translated into products. The series will offer viewers a look at the work that goes into each item, reinforcing her brand's reputation for high-quality, detail-oriented design. This release marks a significant step in her strategy to connect with consumers on a deeper level regarding her business ventures.