Victoria Beckham Addresses Brand Beckham Claims, Insists Her Family's Work Is Organic

Despite being famous for 'Brand Beckham', fashion designer Victoria Beckham maintains that she and her family's efforts to build their £500million empire was never their intention. The Beckham family denied the claims of performative behavior and tried to steer clear of the judgmental comments made by Brooklyn. Victoria Beckham emphasized on the organic growth of 'Brand Beckham' and the children's separate interests and work profiles.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham did not wish to acknowledge her son Brooklyn Beckham's explosive claims in a recent interview, instead focusing on their own family's efforts to build ' Brand Beckham ' organically and under separate projects.

Shocking claims made by Brooklyn about their over-the-top lifestyle, overemphasis on public promotion, and performative social media posts drew sharp criticism from Victoria. She insisted that her and her family's work was not 'performative' and that her offspring had separate interests and jobs





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VICTORIA BECKHAM BELLEND RED CARPET LAUNCH BIOGRAPHY INTERVIEW FASHION INDUSTRY GOSSIP NEWS INSIDER SPICE GIRLS BRAND BECKHAM BUCKLAND FAMILY NICKELDA

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