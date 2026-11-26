DC Comics reveals Victor Zsasz as the primary antagonist in Dark Knights of Steel II #5, escalating his threat level from minor henchman to medieval king targeting the Justice League.

DC Comics has officially identified Victor Zsasz as the primary antagonist driving the conflict in the upcoming crossover event, Dark Knights of Steel II #5. This release marks a significant escalation for the character, moving him from the shadows of Gotham's criminal underworld to the center of a geopolitical crisis that threatens the entire medieval DC universe.

Victor Zsasz Seizes the Bludhaven Throne

In the fifth issue of Dark Knights of Steel II, written by Tom Taylor with artwork by Otto Schmidt and Arif Prianto, the identity of Prince Victor Falcone is revealed to be Victor Zsasz. This unstable son of Blüdhaven's ruler, King Carmine Falcone, commits a shocking patricide to claim the throne. Zsasz murders his father and carves a fresh tally scar into his own flesh to commemorate the kill, thereby declaring himself the Mad King Zsasz.

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This ruthless coup destabilizes the realm while the House of El is in mourning following the death of Queen Lara. With King Jor-El and Queen Lara gone, the power vacuum allows Zsasz to seize control of Blüdhaven's armies and resources. This move transforms Zsasz from a local criminal into a geopolitical nightmare for Bruce Wayne, Kal-El, Zala-El, and every other realm in the Justice League.

Escalating Threat Against the Justice League

Zsasz's new position as a sovereign ruler presents a terrifying match to his personal malice toward Bruce Wayne in this timeline. His signature self-scarring obsession, combined with access to an entire kingdom's military force, creates an immediate threat to Superman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl. The Dark Knights of Steel II #5 narrative positions Zsasz not merely as a thug, but as a strategic enemy capable of challenging the most powerful heroes on Earth.

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The issue highlights how the absence of key figures like Amanda Waller, who is currently imprisoned, exacerbates the crisis. Zsasz's rise to power during this period of weakness for the House of El ensures that the Dark Knight and his allies cannot ignore the danger posed by the Mad King Zsasz in Blüdhaven.

From Supporting Villain to Central Antagonist

Victor Zsasz has previously appeared in limited roles, including a brief cameo as an Arkham inmate in Batman Begins and a secondary antagonist role in the DCEU film Birds of Prey. He has also served as a recurring mob enforcer in the TV series Gotham and featured in minor side-missions in the Arkham video games. Despite these appearances, he has never been entrusted to carry a major storyline as a headline villain.

This new development in Dark Knights of Steel II #5 changes that trajectory. Tom Taylor and Otto Schmidt's decision to elevate Zsasz to a kingdom-threatening tyrant serves as a bold statement about the character's potential. It suggests that DC is ready to utilize Zsasz's nihilistic worldview, eerie intelligence, and chilling rituals in more prominent storytelling capacities in future Elseworlds or mainline sagas.

Future Implications for Batman's Rogues Gallery

The inclusion of Victor Zsasz as the main villain in Dark Knights of Steel II #5 offers a subtle reminder of the untapped potential within Batman's extensive rogues gallery. Characters such as Calendar Man, Professor Pyg, Firefly, and Deacon Blackfire often remain sidelined in favor of more established threats like The Joker or The Riddler.

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However, the success of this narrative experiment could pave the way for these overlooked antagonists to thrive in their own right. By giving Zsasz the spotlight, DC demonstrates that alternative timelines and creative reimaginings can make the Dark Knight's enemies feel more varied and dynamic. Dark Knights of Steel II #5 is now available for purchase from DC Comics.