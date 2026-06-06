Victor Wembanyama, well over 7 feet tall, gets away with hard foul after getting boxed out by Jose Alvarado

Victor Wembanyama sparked controversy in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after appearing to grab Jose Alvarado around the neck during a physical rebound battle.

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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second half of game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026. With San Antonio up 37-32, Dylan Harper drove toward the hoop but missed a contested shot, and the ball was up for grabs. With Wembanyama, listed at 7-foot-4, on the floor, it should surprise nobody if he ever got an offensive rebound.

Alvarado might have gotten away with some hard contact when initiating the box out, but Wembanyama may have just gotten away with a flagrant foul after wrapping both of his arms near Alvarado's neck and tossing him like a rag doll. Wembanyama then asked for a whistle on Alvarado but never got one.

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026. Wembanyama scored 22 points in the second half, turning it up in the fourth quarter, but it was all for naught after a costly turnover.

After a rebound with less than 15 seconds left, Wembanyama threw a pass to a teammate who was not looking, and it hit his back. Jalen Brunson was able to pick up the ball, draw a foul and knock down a free throw. The Frenchman had the ball in his hands for the potential game-winning basket but missed, giving the Knicks an exhilarating 105-104 victory.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts during the first half of game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 5, 2026. No team has ever won an NBA Finals after losing both of the first two games at home, although it is a small sample size - only the 1993





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