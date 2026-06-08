The Spurs All-Star center is trying to keep calm as best he can with the team down 0-2 to the Knicks.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama speaks with the media after the game between the Spurs and the Knicks in game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

| Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images. With the Game at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Monday, June 8, the All-Star center was seen painting a picture with his sister in a park.

The Spurs, who were favored heading into the Finals, blew a double-digit lead in Game 1, then in Game 2 with chances to win, Wembanyama threw an errant pass off teammate Stephon Castle's back that was then followed up by the 7-foot-4 French center missing an open look for the victory. Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama fouls New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in the closing seconds in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center after turining it over.

| Geoff Burke-Imagn Images After Game 3, the 22-year-old Wembanyama said, "We can't change the past now. We have to... we're already focused on Game 3.

"While he's no doubt focused on the court, Wembanyama took time to calm his nerves off the court in New York while drawing at a park with his older sister,Eve is a basketball star herself at 6-foot-1 and played for MB Zagłębie Sosnowiec in Poland, as well as represented on France's 3x3 National Team.

She'll be rooting for her brother to do something no team in NBA history has done: Lose the first two home games of a Finals and then claim the championship.where he shaved his head and learned the ancient martial art of kung fu along with the monastic lifestyle under the leadership of Master Yan'an for 13 grueling days also helps him dig deep to turn around this series. Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.





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