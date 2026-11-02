Victor Wembanyama Scores 43 Points Against Timberwolves in San Antonio

Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant 43-point performance for the Spurs against Minnesota. His evolving offensive strategy highlights his growth as an NBA star.

On October 31, 2026, Victor Wembanyama recorded a spectacular 43-point performance for the San Antonio Spurs during their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. The French forward shot 17-for-34 from the field while adding seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks to secure a decisive victory for his team.

Spurs Star Dominates In Front Of Frustrated Defender

Joan Beringer sat in front of his locker after the game, visibly bothered by his inability to contain the opposing star. Filling in for injured teammate Rudy Gobert, Beringer spent 34 minutes attempting to guard Wembanyama but ultimately conceded that he could not stop the tall player. He described Wembanyama as something else entirely due to his unique height and physical presence on the court.

Also read Spurs star Victor Wembanyama navigates uncharted territory with unique combo of size and skill

Offensive Efficiency Improves Significantly This Season

Wembanyama has gradually found his rhythm after opening the season with a difficult 1-for-13 shooting display against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His scoring output has climbed steadily to 23, 29, 36, and finally 43 points in his last four outings. Through six games this season, he converted 70 percent of his 67 attempts in the paint, achieving an efficiency mark better than 81 percent of all NBA players.

Coach Praises Mental And Physical Maturation Process

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson highlighted the young man's significant growth over three-plus years of professional basketball. Johnson noted that Wembanyama has matured physically, emotionally, and mentally, causing the pace of the game to slow down for him. This progression allows his elite physical gifts to complement a more advanced understanding of basketball strategies and defensive reads.

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Player Relies On Positive Feedback Patterns For Success

Wembanyama explained that his brain recognizes patterns of success through positive feedback whenever the team scores effectively. He stated that negative feedback occurs when they fail to score, leading him to err toward the patterns that generate points. This mental approach helps him determine which offensive actions will be most effective based on the flow of the game.

Teammates Value Energy Conservation Near The Basket

Guard De'Aaron Fox sees considerable value in Wembanyama becoming comfortable taking closer shots near the basket. Fox argued that this style allows the forward to conserve energy that would otherwise be used when trying to bump-fade every single time. He believes this adjustment makes the shot easier and unlocks a more free-flowing style of play for the entire team.

Forward Focuses On Back-To-The-Basket Game Development

While Wembanyama continues to throw spectacular alley-oops off the backboard, he does not view these moves as attempts to create a predictable signature shot. He emphasized that his level of comfort is growing regarding post-shot creation in Austin, Texas. He identified this area as a crucial part of his future development and long-term offensive strategy.