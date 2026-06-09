Victor Wembanyama's postgame interview goes viral for 1 reason

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama delivered an incredible Game 3 performance, including his postgame interview.

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama did everything in his power to stave off the 3-0 death knell. The newly anointed NBA Defensive Player of the Year put up 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two seals in the Spurs' 115-111 win at The Garden on Monday night.

Wembanyama's tunnel vision for winning led him down the tunnel after the buzzer sounded, completely forgetting about, or perhaps hoping to get away with skipping, his postgame interview with Lisa Salters. Once back out on the court, Wembanyama hit all the usual beats of believing in his teammates and understanding"the hardest is still to come. But his interview with Salters went viral because you cannot see Salters in the frame due to Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 frame.

The netizens did not miss the chance to highlight the height difference between the French basketball star and Salters. One fan even said,"sis got her arm up like the statue of liberty and it’s still three feet below his mouth lololol.

"Another fan joked,"The Statue of Liberty is interviewing Wemby Lol 😂. " Spurs All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox also drew attention for butting in and seemingly cutting the interview short. "It's midnight, man, let's go! " Fox said.

For those unaware, after Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Fox revealed just how seriously Wembanyama takes his nighttime routine.on NBC's “NBA Showtime” postgame broadcast.

"He don’t wanna see blue light after 9 o’clock. He reads books. He’s not on his phone.

" Fox continued,"When we have games that end close to midnight, he comes to the locker room with blue light glasses on. Like, 'I gotta get ready to get my recovery.

' He’s a 22-year-old doing the things that he does, and he truly loves the game and truly takes care of his body. " It will take all of that focus and more for Wembanyama and the Spurs to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at the end of the 2026 NBA Finals. Handing the Knicks their first lost since April 23 was a good start.

The Spurs will look to even the series in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.





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