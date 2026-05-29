Victor Wembanyama's Outfit Channels Warrior Monk Before Spurs-Thunder Game 6

The 7-foot-4 San Antonio center certainly made a statement with his look before tipoff in a must-win game.

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts back to the Denver Nuggets bench in the first quarter at Ball Arena.

| Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images With the Spurs facing elimination down 3 games to 2 heading into Thursday night's game, if they are going to force a Game 7 the 7-foot-4 Defensive Player of the Year Wembanyama will have to impact the game on both sides of the ball in a big way like his Game 1 41-points-and-24-rebounds performance. May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5.

| Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images After a lackluster 20 points and just six rebounds in the Game 5 defeat at OKC, Wembanyama is channeling his warrior spirit that he developed in the offseason with his grueling 13 days spent at China's historic Shaolin Temple with the monksand learned the ancient martial art of kung fu along with the monastic lifestyle under the leadership of Master Yan'an Has. Wembaynama honored his Southeast Asia summer with a traditional fit dressed like a monk that made for a unique entrance.

Wembanyama's trip to the Shaolin Temple in Mount Song in Dengfeng City, Henan Province, was meant to be in private, but hundreds gathered outside the temple walls with cameras everywhere trying to capture 22-year-old French giant's every move. There's no hiding for Game 6 where all eyes will be on Wembanyama. He certainly has trained for the moment and dressed for it as well.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.





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