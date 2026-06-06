Victor Wembanyama’s all-time mistake puts Spurs in disastrous NBA Finals situation

This blunder will be featured in Victor Wembanayama “motivation” highlight reels for years to come.

The Spurs’ phenom made an inexplicable blunder in the final 10 seconds Friday that led to the Knicks’ game-winning free throw in San Antonio’s 105-104 home loss to fall in a 2-0 NBA Finals series hole.

After Jalen Brunson missed a jumper with roughly 13 seconds remaining, Wembanyama corralled the rebound and attempted to pass to Stephon Castle, but the guard was looking up court. The ball bounced off Castle’s back and went right to Brunson, and Wembanyama bumped into the Knicks’ guard for the foul to send him to the free throw line with 9.5 seconds remaining.

It appeared that Castle expected Wembanyama to dribble up the court or to take his time since the Spurs would likely be holding for the final shot. Brunson hit one of two free throws to give the Knicks a 105-104 lead before Wembanyama had a chance to redeem himself and be the hero.

However, he missed a 20-foot jumper over Mitchell Robinson with two seconds remaining and the Spurs are now officially in trouble. Wembanyama also missed a 16-foot jumper after the Knicks tied the game at 104-104, and he finished 0-for-2 with a turnover in the final minute. He finished with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, although this final minute will plague him.

Wembanyama has yet to take over this series as expected and with his nightmarish final minute, it’s looking more and more likely that this series will be the one that fuels him for years to come.





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