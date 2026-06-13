Victor Wembanyama nearly hit by egg following loss to Knicks, video shows

Victor Wembanyama was nearly struck by a flying egg as he returned to his hotel room Wednesday following the Spurs' loss to the Knicks.

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’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrestHow high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR testsSan Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama sits on the court after being knocked down during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.

for Victor Wembanyama continued even after he returned to his hotel on Wednesday, as he was pelted with boos from jeering Knicks fans and nearly struck by a flying egg.shared online showed at least one egg tossed in the direction of the San Antonio Spurs superstar as he entered his hotel, flanked by security, following the team's game 4 loss to the Knicks. It was not clear who threw the egg.

The video showed taunting fans swarming the hotel, a few blocks south of Madison Square Garden. A few seconds after the egg cracks on a street sign, Wembanyama turns around and confronts a person standing near the hotel's entrance, before continuing inside. The Spurs did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarity on whether the object struck Wembanyama.

The confrontation followed a historic collapse by the Spurs, who now find themselves on the brink of elimination after blowing a 29-point lead to the Knicks. Wembanyama missed two key free throws in the game's final minutes. The Knicks victory prompted scenes of bedlam and jubilation across New York City, as ecstatic fans packed the streets, set off fireworks, scaled lampposts and at times clashed with police.

According to the New York Police Department, 56 people were taken into custody for charges that ranged from assault to disorderly conduct.

“Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game,” the police department said in a statement. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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Victor Wembanyama nearly hit by egg following loss to Knicks, video showsVictor Wembanyama was nearly struck by a flying egg as he returned to his hotel room Wednesday following the Spurs' loss to the Knicks.

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Victor Wembanyama nearly hit by egg following loss to Knicks, video showsVictor Wembanyama was nearly struck by a flying egg as he returned to his hotel room Wednesday following the Spurs' loss to the Knicks

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Victor Wembanyama nearly hit by egg after crushing loss to Knicks, video showsA video shared online shows at least one egg tossed in the direction of the San Antonio Spurs superstar as he entered his hotel following the loss to the Knicks.

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Victor Wembanyama nearly hit by egg as Knicks fans taunt him after loss, video showsA brutal night for Victor Wembanyama continued even after he returned to his hotel on Wednesday, as he was pelted with boos from jeering Knicks fans and nearly struck by a flying egg.

Read more »