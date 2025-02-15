Victor Wembanyama Makes the Most of His First All-Star Weekend

Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs sophomore center, enjoyed a packed All-Star Weekend filled with appearances, fan interactions, and support for his fellow rookie, Stephon Castle.

Victor Wembanyama 's NBA All-Star Weekend was a whirlwind of activity. The San Antonio Spurs sophomore center, making his first All-Star appearance, packed his schedule with appearances in both San Francisco and Oakland. Just two days after a 17-point, 13-rebound performance in Boston, Wembanyama flew cross country and hit the ground running with a series of events.

His day started with speaking at the Tech Summit at the Hilton Union Square, followed by engaging with young basketball enthusiasts at the NBA All-Star Crossover at the Moscone Center. He also made a stop at Nike's Future Game in Oakland. \ Wembanyama described the experience as 'intense, but a lot of fun', particularly enjoying his interaction with fans. During a moderated Q&A session, the 21-year-old Frenchman offered words of encouragement to aspiring athletes, regardless of their chosen sport. 'Work on your weaknesses so they become your strengths,' he advised, with his mother, Élodie de Fautereau, watching proudly. To round off his busy day, Wembanyama cheered on Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle in the Rising Stars mini-tournament at Chase Center. \Wembanyama's All-Star Weekend continued Saturday with practice sessions and media appearances in Oakland. He was also slated to participate in the Skills Challenge at Chase Center alongside Spurs point guard Chris Paul and watch Castle compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. Sunday night saw the inaugural All-Star Game mini-tournament, with Wembanyama confidently stating during a fan session that he believed 'I have to bet on myself' when asked about his MVP prediction





ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victor Wembanyama NBA All-Star Weekend San Antonio Spurs Stephon Castle Rising Stars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victor Wembanyama Returns to Rising Stars for Second Consecutive All-Star WeekendSan Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is confirmed to participate in the Rising Stars game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The highly anticipated event will be held on February 14th at the Chase Center and features four teams of seven players each, competing in a one-night tournament format.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama Returns for Another Rising Stars Showdown at All-Star WeekendSan Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama will participate in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend for the second consecutive year. The tournament features four teams of rookies and sophomores battling for supremacy in a fast-paced, one-night competition.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama Joins NBA All-Star Reserves for Inaugural Three-Game FormatThe San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama makes his first All-Star appearance alongside other notable reserve players. The NBA All-Star Game will feature a new three-game format with team drafts and a tournament structure.

Read more »

How Victor Wembanyama Made Spurs History With First NBA All-Star SelectionWembanyama made Spurs history after being selected to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama Earns First All-Star SelectionVictor Wembanyama, the highly touted French rookie, has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, marking his first All-Star appearance. The announcement came on Thursday, February 2, 2023, as part of the 14-player reserve list for the midseason showcase in San Francisco on February 16.

Read more »

NBA All-Star reserves announced: Victor Wembanyama, Jaylen Brown headlineVictor Wembanyama, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis are among the 2025 NBA All-Star reserves. Here's the full list, as revealed Thursday.

Read more »