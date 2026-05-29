Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Victory, Ties Western Conference Finals

Victor Wembanyama's dominant performance led the San Antonio Spurs to a 118-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, tying the series at 3-3.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama led his team to a 118-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, tying the series at 3-3.

Wembanyama had a dominant performance with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. The Spurs never trailed in the game, with Wembanyama setting the tone early on with a made 3-pointer, blocked shot, and another made 3-pointer. He got most of the fourth quarter off, but it's likely he was already thinking about Game 7.

The Spurs will face the Thunder in Game 7 on Saturday night in Oklahoma City, with a chance to advance to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Wembanyama's performance in Game 6 was a testament to his growth and maturity as a player, and he's proven himself to be a key factor in the Spurs' success. The team's formula for winning has held true again, with Wembanyama being the most dominant player in their victories.

When he's not, they've lost. Wembanyama's averages in the three Spurs wins and losses have been starkly different, with 34 points on 51% shooting in the wins and 22.3 points on 43% shooting in the losses. The stage is set for a thrilling Game 7, with the Spurs looking to advance to the NBA Finals and Wembanyama looking to continue his impressive performance





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