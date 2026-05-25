Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Pivotal 112‑105 Victory Over Thunder in Western Conference Finals Game Four

San Antonio Spurs, anchored by Victor Wembanyama's double‑double and clutch defense, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 112‑105 to take a 3‑1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2026.

In a dramatic showdown that captured the attention of basketball fans across the nation, the San Antonio Spurs clinched a hard‑fought victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The game, played at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, featured a series of momentum‑shifting plays, clutch shooting, and defensive stands that highlighted why both teams have been considered elite this postseason. From the opening tip‑off, the Spurs leaned into their size advantage, with towering forward Victor Wembanyama asserting his presence on both ends of the floor.

Wembanyama, who continues to rewrite the record books with his unprecedented combination of height, mobility, and shooting touch, recorded a double‑double that included 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocked shots. His ability to protect the rim was on full display when he swatted a fast‑break layup attempt by Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second half, preserving a narrow Spurs lead and energizing the home crowd.

The game’s narrative was defined by a series of lead changes and late‑night heroics. After a tightly contested first half that saw the Thunder edge ahead by three points, Spurs guard Stephon Castle ignited the offense with a quick burst of three‑point shooting, draining two shots in a 15‑second span that helped San Antonio seize a five‑point advantage before the break.

The Thunder responded in the third quarter, with All‑Star guard Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander drilling a series of mid‑range jumpers and employing his trademark drive‑and‑kick to keep the Spurs in check. However, the turning point arrived midway through the fourth quarter when Spurs forward Devin Vassell drew a foul on a contested jumper and calmly sank two free throws to push the lead to nine.

The subsequent possession saw the Thunder attempt a rapid comeback, but an uncharacteristic turnover by Oklahoma City point guard Jalen Williams—forced by aggressive pressure from Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper—resulted in a fast‑break dunk by Castle, extending the lead to double figures. Defensively, the Spurs executed a disciplined scheme that forced the Thunder into low‑percentage shots and limited their second‑chance opportunities.

Defensive coordinator Marc Hughes praised the collective effort, noting that the team’s communication on switches and help defense allowed them to neutralize the Thunder’s perimeter threats while still protecting the paint. The Thunder, for their part, fought valiantly, with Hartenstein contributing 14 points and eight rebounds, and Gilgeous‑Alexander adding 27 points in a valiant effort to keep his team within striking distance.

In the final minutes, the Spurs managed the clock expertly, utilizing timeouts to regroup and ensuring each possession was purposeful. The game concluded with a final score of 112‑105 in favor of San Antonio, giving the Spurs a 3‑1 series lead and a commanding position as they look to advance to the NBA Finals.

The victory not only underscored Victor Wembanyama’s growing legacy as a transformative talent but also highlighted the depth and resilience of a Spurs roster that has blended veteran poise with youthful exuberance to navigate the pressures of postseason basketball. Fans left the arena buzzing, already anticipating the tactical adjustments the Thunder must make if they hope to force a decisive Game Five, while the Spurs began to envision a potential championship run that could culminate in the city’s first NBA title since 1999





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