Victor Wembanyama had 50 points, with 32 coming in the first half, along with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 114-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night

had 50 points, with 32 coming in the first half, along with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals and theWembanyama is the first player with 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a game this season and he did so by halftime.added 19 points, six assists and three rebounds for San Antonio, which has won 14 of 15 to join the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference at 14-3.

Wembanyama exited shortly after reaching 50 points on a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 108-82 with 6:29 remaining in the game. He finished two points shy of the career high he set Nov. 4 against Dallas.missed his second straight game with a strained left hip suffered on Tuesday against Detroit in San Antonio’s lone loss since Oct. 23. The Spurs limited their turnovers to 13 after committing a season-high 21 in their first game without Harper.

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Karlo Matkovicreceived a technical and had to be separated with 3:49 remaining in the first half after the Spurs guard gave a two-handed shove to Fears following a backcourt violation on the New Orleans guard.remains away from the Pelicans after having his agent, Rich Paul, request a trade from New Orleans on Nov. 13. Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Michigan To Struggle; Vols To CoverHow To Bet Today's Best Games: Oregon-MSU, Kentucky-Indiana, More — Nov. 20Watch Eagles vs Cowboys on Tubi FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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