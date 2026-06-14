Victor Wembanyama Gets Away With Dangerous Flagrant Foul on Jalen Brunson in NBA Finals Game 5

This isn’t the first time Wemby has benefitted from a no-call.

Victor Wembanyama escaped a flagrant foul after appearing to commit a landing-zone violation on Jalen Brunson’s three-pointer attempt in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

| NBA on ABC Victor Wembanyama has made headlines for the right reasons this NBA Finals series—and the wrong ones. The Spurs star found himself in the center of controversy yet again after he appeared to commit a landing-zone violation on Jalen Brunson’s three-pointer try midway through the third quarter of Game 5. Brunson pulled up at the top of arc to launch his three while Wembanyama outstretched his arm to contest it.

As Brunson was coming down, Wemby stuck out his right foot into the Knicks guard’s landing space—and he was caught looking down, too, which makes it look semi-intentional. Brunson looked like he was in visible pain after landing on Wemby’s foot and hobbled as he got up off the court. The referees, headed by crew chief Scott Foster, declined to blow their whistle.

A very angry Brunson got up and pled his case to a nearby ref, as did coach Mike Brown. NBA fans agreed, taking plentiful shots at the officiating on social media:Wow. Wembanyama stuck his foot under Brunson on a 3-pointer. Refs ignored it.

If that's called a flagrant, Wemby would be suspended for next game . I can't believe that wasn't a flagrant on Wemby. Very clearly was in Brunson's landing zone. Couldn't be more obvious.

Wemby should have absolutely been called for a Flagrant on that. Which would have suspended him for a potential Game 6 . This wasn't called as a foul against Victor Wembanyama in real time, so the same dance ensues if San Antonio wins this Game 5 as seen after Game 3. The play will be reviewed by the league office.

A retroactive flagrant foul for Wemby would mean a one-game suspension for Game 6.from Game 4 of the Spurs-Timberwolves series in the Western Conference semifinals, which led to him picking up two flagrant foul points. He then picked up a flagrant one foul for elbowing Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 4 of the Finals, bringing his total up to three points.

If he reaches four flagrant foul points, he would be automatically suspended for a game . It’s worth noting that Brunson got called for a flagrant one foul for a very similar closeout on Spurs’ Julian Champagnie in Game 3:As Marc Stein noted, Wembanyama can still be assessed a retroactive flagrant foul, which would suspend him for a potential NBA Finals Game 6.

Earlier in the series,Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site.

She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.





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