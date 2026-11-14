Victor Wembanyama drops blunt three-word response to Draymond Green’s shove in Warriors-Spurs game

Victor Wembanyama gave a three-word response to Draymond Green's flagrant foul in the Golden State Warriors' NBA Cup loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama gave a three-word response to Draymond Green's flagrant foul in the Golden State Warriors' NBA Cup loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Warriors forward Draymond Green is called for a flagrant foul after contact with Victor Wembanyama in Golden State’s game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors’ 123-85 loss to the Spurs in NBA Cup play Friday night, after a forearm shove from behind off a running start sent Wembanyama tumbling out of bounds. Officials ruled it included a “wind up” by Green. Golden State trailed 45-22 at the time and was playing without Steph Curry.

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The flagrant was Green’s first of the season, and it came less than two weeks after he was ejected against the Phoenix Suns for two technical foulsCharles Barkley praises Steve Kerr's ‘faith' in Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg “I feel very secure, I know I have to be smart. It’s not a good basketball strategy and it shows,” Wembanyama said.

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The Spurs have not lost since dropping their first two games, winning their 11th straight behind a season-high 32 points from Stephon Castle. Wembanyama finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes, and Green finished with four points, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes.