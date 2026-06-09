Victor Wembanyama carries Spurs to 115-111 win that cuts Knicks' NBA Finals lead to 2-1

Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA Finals win, carrying the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory that cut the New York Knicks’ lead to 2-1.

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The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunamiSan Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart and center Karl-Anthony Towns defend during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives past San Antonio Spurs defenders during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. President Donald Trump watches Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, June 8, 2026, with Knicks owner James Dolan and Kai Trump.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart and center Karl-Anthony Towns defend during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart and center Karl-Anthony Towns defend during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives past San Antonio Spurs defenders during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives past San Antonio Spurs defenders during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

President Donald Trump watches Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, June 8, 2026, with Knicks owner James Dolan and Kai Trump. President Donald Trump watches Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, June 8, 2026, with Knicks owner James Dolan and Kai Trump.

NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA Finals win, carrying the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory on Monday night that cut the New York Knicks’ lead to 2-1. The Spurs handed the Knicks their first loss in 46 days and potentially salvaged their season in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included The Knicks had their 13-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA postseason history, snapped and missed a chance to move to the brink of their first championship since 1973.

Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox hit big shots late as the Spurs avoided falling into a 3-0 hole, which no NBA team has escaped. Now they can tie the series Wednesday night and are guaranteed another game at home, with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday. Castle finished with 23 points as the Spurs got started in their quest to become the first team to win the NBA Finals after losing the first two at home.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and OG Anunoby had 28 for the Knicks, who lost for the first time since April 23 in Game 3 of their first-round series against Atlanta.for the chance to do so — were treated to a back-and-forth game in the NBA Finals’ first trip to Madison Square Garden since 1999.whose turnover late in Game 2 ended the Spurs’ hopes, didn’t make many mistakes Monday. He had 10 points in the final quarter, helping the Spurs build just enough of a cushion to withstand another Brunson comeback attempt.while shown during the national anthem, the Spurs got off to an ideal start.

Wembanyama dunked for their first two baskets and they had a double-digit lead 4 1/2 minutes into the game. San Antonio made nine of its first 11 shots, with the Knicks and their fans frustrated by the referees and the home team’s sloppy play, and led 33-22 after one. The Garden crowd didn’t really start to rock until Anunoby’s 3-pointer capped an 11-2 surge that cut it to 40-38.

The Knicks got their first lead of the night on Brunson’s 26-footer as part of a big burst to finish the half. New York led 64-57 at the break. But the Spurs went back ahead in the third quarter and led 111-104 on Castle’s 3-pointer with 1:53 to play. Castle then closed the scoring with two free throws with 6.8 seconds left after Anunoby’s 3-pointer cut it to two.

Mahoney is an editor on the AP Sports desk. He also is a pro basketball writer, primarily covering the two NBA teams in New York.





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