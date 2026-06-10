Victor Cruz Equates Knicks Championship to Birth of His Child in Emotional Interview

Former NFL star Victor Cruz opened up about what a New York Knicks NBA championship would mean to him, calling it second only to the birth of his child. The Giants legend, a longtime Knicks superfan, sees a title as a city-unifying event, especially after a 53-year drought.

Victor Cruz , former New York Giants star and avid Knicks fan, shared his deep personal connection to the potential of a Knicks championship, comparing its emotional weight to the birth of his child.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six, Cruz emphasized the monumental significance a title would hold for both him and the city, reflecting on his lifelong fandom and the intense desire of New Yorkers for a championship after decades of waiting. He noted that winning would be an unforgettable experience, second only to fatherhood, and stressed how a Knicks victory would unite fans across all boroughs.

Cruz, who often attends games courtside at Madison Square Garden, has been a fixture in the Knicks community for years, spotted at numerous playoff matchups, including recent Finals games against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks' pursuit of their first NBA title in 53 years has captivated the city, drawing support from celebrities like Martha Stewart, who fondly recalled attending games since the 1970s and praised the elegance of point guard Jalen Brunson.

As the series progresses, with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Saturday, the collective hope for a championship runs high, embodying a shared dream that Cruz and countless New Yorkers hold dear





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victor Cruz New York Knicks NBA Finals New York Giants Championship Madison Square Garden Jalen Brunson Martha Stewart New York Sports NBA Title

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Victor Wembanyama went from new face of the NBA to certified Knicks villainSlowly but surely, the polite, family-friendly image of Wembanyama is starting to fade.

Read more »

NBA playing favorites by letting Victor Wembanyama off the hook in NBA Finals vs. KnicksAdam Silver's NBA is clearly nothing more than a business and an entertainment product, so there was no reality in which he was going to suspend San Antonio

Read more »

Knicks fans outraged over Victor Wembanyama escaping NBA punishment for Jalen Brunson shove: ‘Golden boy’The NBA did not call a foul on the play during San Antonio’s 115-111 win on Monday, and then passed on assessing him one upon reviewing the play.

Read more »

Can You Dress Like a Spurs Fan in Knicks Land?Knicks vs Spurs game fashion for Spurs fan Knicks merch

Read more »