A damning report by Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman reveals systemic failures in the criminal justice system. Nearly a third of victims do not report crimes.

A comprehensive new report exposes deep-seated failures within the criminal justice system, highlighting that victims are being abandoned at every stage of legal proceedings. This critical assessment arrives amidst the implementation of the Labour government's controversial early release scheme for prisoners in England and Wales, which has already freed thousands of offenders to address severe prison overcrowding.

Systemic Failures and Reporting Decline

Commissioner Claire Waxman, the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, published findings that paint a picture of a broken system. Based on feedback from thousands of individuals, the study reveals that 28 percent of victims do not report offences due to a dwindling faith in the authorities. The crisis is particularly acute for sexual crime survivors, with 39 percent of rape and sexual assault victims choosing not to come forward.

Also read FBI investigating apparent hack of a key criminal justice information database, AP source says

Court delays further exacerbate the trauma for those who do engage with the system. Nearly half of the 47 percent of victims who suffered serious crimes tried in crown courts reported significant hearings being delayed. Specifically, 28 percent stated that trial dates were postponed by a year or more after their initial scheduling, leaving them in limbo.

The report criticizes the lack of communication from law enforcement, noting that 51 percent of victims were forced to phone police officers directly for updates regarding their cases. Among those who expressed dissatisfaction with the level of communication (46 percent), a staggering 85 percent indicated they would not report a crime again in the future.

Advertisement

Operational Inefficiencies and Support Gaps

Operational inefficiencies extend beyond court dates into victim support services. The analysis found that less than 60 percent (58 percent) of victims received any form of support within a month of being referred to relevant agencies. Furthermore, legal awareness is alarmingly low, with only 14 percent of survivors aware of their specific rights under the Victims' Code.

Claire Waxman described the current framework as a siloed system rather than a coordinated journey. She noted that as victims move between different agencies, communication breaks down, accountability becomes blurred, and support diminishes. This fragmented approach leaves survivors navigating an increasingly complex bureaucratic maze alone, often compounding their trauma rather than alleviating it.

The report highlights unprecedented court delays caused by a record backlog of crown court cases. At the time of compiling the data, a record 23,706 cases were outstanding for more than a year, representing approximately a third of all outstanding cases. This backlog contributes to the extended uncertainty that prevents victims from moving forward with their lives.

Personal Testimonies and Political Responses

Individual accounts included in the report illustrate the human cost of these systemic failures. One rape victim reported being informed at 5:15 pm on a Friday that her trial would commence on Monday morning, meeting her prosecuting barrister only two minutes before giving evidence. Another survivor described feeling as though her life was put on hold for another year, with her abuser remaining free until the trial date.

Advertisement

Katie Kempen, Chief Executive of Victim Support, labeled the report a damning indictment of the criminal justice system's failings. She emphasized that victims should not be forced to pay the price for a system in crisis. Her organization continues to advocate for a joined-up, victim-centered approach to replace the current agency-centric model.

In response, Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones acknowledged the growing court backlog and prison overcrowding that the new government inherited. He highlighted the administration's decision to invest an unprecedented £550 million in victims' services over three years. Davies-Jones stated that these funds are intended to tackle the crown court backlog and ensure victims receive the fast justice they deserve.

Impact of Early Release Scheme on Victims

The report's release coincides with intense scrutiny of the Labour early release initiative. Thousands of convicts, including killers, paedophiles, and violent offenders, are being freed early to mitigate jail overcrowding. The latest batch of 650 prisoners was released in the current month, with thousands more scheduled for release in the coming months.

Concerns have been raised that some victims targeted by criminals released under this scheme are not being informed of their offender's early release. This lack of transparency compounds the distress caused by the judicial delays. The combination of procedural failures and sudden releases suggests a system under immense pressure, where victim safety and notification processes are struggling to keep pace with administrative necessities.