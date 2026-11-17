Philadelphia police are investigating multiple wallet thefts reported at businesses in Northern Liberties after several women said their wallets were stolen while they were out and later used to make hundreds or thousands of dollars in purchases

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple wallet thefts reported at businesses in Northern Liberties after several women said their wallets were stolen while they were out and later used to make hundreds or thousands of dollars in purchases.

The women said they were on dates and distracted when a stranger bumped into them and was in very close proximity. After connecting on social media, they came to believe they may have been targeted by the same people. A video shared by 12 Steps Down, a bar in South Philadelphia, identifies two men as suspected pickpockets who allegedly targeted two women around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

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Action News blurred the men's faces because police said the incident had not been reported to investigators. Brooke Schechter of Northern Liberties said she believes the same men stole her wallet while she was out with her boyfriend at Urban Village earlier this month.

"The men who they caught on the camera were the men who did it to me," Schechter said. "It was definitely a calculated thing, like they were definitely waiting for my boyfriend to go to bathroom which just makes me sick," she said. "It was almost $4000 in almost an hour that they were able to spend at different CVS's across the city," she said.

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Schechter is one of three women who told Action News they believe the men shown in the video stole their wallets.

"I just want to emphasize my purse wasn't left unattended, it was touching my legs underneath the bar on the hook," one victim who wished not to be identified said. According to Philadelphia police, officers responded to three reported wallet thefts in the area of North 2nd and North 3rd streets.

On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old woman reported that a Coach wallet was stolen from her purse while she was inside an establishment on the 1000 block of North 2nd Street. Family grieves Philly rapper D. Jones; bystander shot and killed after suspected road rage shooting On Nov. 11, a 28-year-old woman reported that a black-and-white wallet was removed from her bag at an establishment on the 900 block of North 2nd Street.

The wallet contained identification, credit cards, gift cards and an undetermined amount of cash. Police said the theft occurred between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Also on Nov. 11, a 32-year-old woman reported that she received fraud alerts and discovered her light-blue wallet was missing while she was at an establishment on the 800 block of North 3rd Street.

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"The bar called me the next day and said they had the whole thing on camera," one victim said. That woman, who also did not want to be identified, said the suspects used her credit card shortly after the theft, racking up about $1,500 in charges at the CVS at 4th and Spring Garden streets.

"I have to assume they were buying gift cards for it to be that much value in such a quick amount of time," she said. Although the women believe the incidents are connected, Philadelphia police have not linked the South Philadelphia case to the reported thefts in Northern Liberties. As the investigation continues, the victims said they felt it was important to speak publicly about their experiences.

"To hear that there are other victims, it really emphasizes the importance of community for me and looking out for each other," one woman said. Police said all three reported thefts remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS . Former Upland police chief charged in $50,000 overtime investigationFamily grieves Philly rapper D. Jones; bystander shot and killed after suspected road rage shooting