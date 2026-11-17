Shari Franke formally opposes the parole of her mother Ruby and business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, citing ongoing trauma and lack of remorse as both face the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole in December 2026.

Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are scheduled to appear before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole on December 7, 2026, marking a significant legal development nearly three years after their arrest on severe child abuse charges that shocked their massive online following.

While both women have been convicted of related charges, the parole board will review their cases separately to determine the potential for early release. The upcoming hearing has drawn intense scrutiny and emotional opposition from victims of the abuse, particularly Shari Franke, the eldest daughter of Ruby Franke. Shari has formally submitted a statement to the parole board strongly opposing the parole for both her mother and Hildebrandt.

Also read Shari Franke releases statement ahead of Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt's parole hearing

Shari Franke Submits Statement Against Parole

In her submission, she emphasized the enduring nature of the trauma inflicted on the family, stating that three years cannot fix a lifetime of hurt. Her testimony provides a harrowing look into the systemic abuse that occurred within the household associated with the YouTube channel Moms of Truth and sheds light on the complex dynamics between the two women who ran the family-centric content empire.

Shari detailed the deep personal toll of the situation, revealing that she has been cut off from all her siblings since going public with her concerns about her mother. She described the last face-to-face conversation she had with Ruby as the most stressful experience of her life, noting that Ruby explicitly told her she did not want to be part of the family because Shari was speaking out against her.

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Shari recalled sensing something terrible was happening inside the home nearly a year after she moved out in 2022, but it was only later that the abuse became fully public. The turning point occurred when Ruby's malnourished twelve-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt's residence, having sustained lacerations from duct tape and rope on his wrists and ankles.

Systemic Abuse Details Emerged in Testimony

Shari stated that she fought tirelessly for her siblings, contacting police, child protective services, and lawyers, only for Ruby and Hildebrandt to evade accountability for a prolonged period. She recounted being forced to witness her brother Chad being beaten mercilessly and sliding tissues under the door to help with the bloody noses caused by their mother.

Despite four years of therapy, Shari still suffers from weekly nightmares about being trapped in her mother's home, and she claims that if her siblings had not intervened, Ruby would have killed them. She firmly stated that she will never accept Ruby's apology, viewing her mother as a monster who has never taken true accountability for the abuse she endured alongside her brother.

The relationship between Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, a Utah-based therapist who founded the counseling program ConneXions, began when they met through their church community in 2019. Hildebrandt eventually entered Ruby's life, and together they rebranded their content as Moms of Truth, sharing faith-based videos that built a substantial social media following.

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Ruby Franke And Hildebrandt Relationship Origins

However, Shari argues that Ruby was abusive long before meeting Hildebrandt, a point Ruby refuses to acknowledge. Shari views Hildebrandt as even more dangerous, describing her as a master manipulator who has repeatedly tried to take back her plea deal or shorten her prison sentence. She believes Hildebrandt shows no signs of genuine remorse or change.

The two women were arrested in August 2023 after the escape of Ruby's son led to an investigation that uncovered the emaciated state of the child and the horrific conditions of the home. In December 2023, Ruby pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse, admitting to torturing her children and agreeing to serve consecutive sentences totaling between four and thirty years. She also agreed to testify against Hildebrandt, who similarly pleaded guilty.

Both women are currently incarcerated at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City. Shari concluded her statement by asking the parole board to deny parole for both women, warning that releasing a dangerous person like Hildebrandt could result in further tragedy, and expressing fear that Ruby would try to reinsert herself into their lives despite no-contact orders.