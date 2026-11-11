Victim's Giffgaff Account Compromised in Series of SIM‑Swap Scams Resulting in Multiple Unauthorised Bank Transfers

A victim in Essex discovered that a fraudster had hijacked his Giffgaff account via a SIM‑swap, gaining access to several bank accounts and withdrawing over £1,800. The case illustrates the pitfalls of shared liability in online transactions and highlights ongoing security gaps in mobile network providers.

On the morning of September 2 a man in Essex discovered that his personal data had been compromised and a fraudster had tampered with his Giffgaff mobile account.

Because the attacker had gained control of the phone number associated with the victim's account, she was able to complete a SIM swap at 4:47 a.m. without ever having her physical handset in the attacker's possession. The SIM‑swap attack is one form of identity theft that allows criminals to impersonate the victim's mobile number and gain access to the victim's online banking, email, and other accounts that require a verification code sent to the phone.

Also read Some victim families support California's death row commutations

The attacker broke into the victim's email address, used it to reset passwords and send authorisation codes to the newly‑issued SIM card. As a result an authorised appeal at Giffgaff was not raised and the account was left in a compromised state. Once the scammer had control of the mobile number, a series of unauthorised transactions were carried out.

Fraudulent Transactions and Refunds

Halifax, the bank, reported that a loan for £3,000 had been obtained in the victim's name and that a £1,900 transfer had been made from the victim's Halifax account to a Wise currency account. In fact the scammer withdrew nearly £1,866 from the victim's accounts - first transacting to the Wise account and then using the funds for card payments - all of which were executed by the fraudster after bypassing the usual two‑factor authentication.

Advertisement

Upon noticing the activity, the victim immediately contacted both Wise and Halifax to report the fraud. Wise issued a partial refund of £922 after a thorough investigation of the account and concluded that the bulk of the loss was the victim's responsibility due to a shared liability arrangement for transaction disputes.

Halifax, after reevaluation, agreed to refund a further £140 for wrongly closing the victim's account during its investigation and a full £922 to cover the other unauthorised payments not included in Wise's restitution. The case raises important issues for consumers and financial service providers alike. Under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, unauthorised payments are normally refunded to the victim unless the bank can show gross negligence on the customer's part.

Bank Refunds and Liability Split

When more than one institution is involved in a fraudulent chain, the total responsibility is split, which explains why Wise offered to reimburse only half of the victim's loss. The victim received a £140 additional payment from Wise for incorrectly terminating the account during the investigation. Halifax, after the attacker had been removed from the credit system, confirmed that the fraudulent loan had been unwound and the repayment returned.

However, the bank declined to reimburse the victim for the unauthorised transfers made through Wise. The victim argues that this loss should have been covered, and Giffgaff - the original provider of the mobile account - explained that it had provided all serviceable security measures except for a physical SIM card lock that could have prevented the swap. The broader context of SIM‑swap scams is a growing concern.

Advertisement

SIM Swap Prevention Advice

The attacks typically involve support staff at mobile providers who are tricked into transferring a mobile number to a new SIM without stringent verification. Victims can sometimes avoid falling prey by implementing a PIN or special password requested by the provider before a SIM replacement or an eSIM activation. They should also monitor for sudden signal loss or messages about changes to the mobile number, and immediately notify both the provider and their bank should they perceive suspicious activity.

The prosecution of fraudsters typically faces hurdles as the attackers often use stolen data from a separate breach to gain initial access. Banks and fintech platforms likewise are encouraged to reinforce multi‑factor authentication and to introduce additional layers of verification for out‑of‑band transactions. Concerning the victim's request for assistance, it is advisable to contact a consumer advocacy group or legal counsel to negotiate with the banks and pursue a claim under the UK Consumer Rights Act.

In addition, the victim should switch to unique, strong passwords for every online service and enable a dedicated authentication app, which can generate time‑based one‑time passwords (TOTP) that are harder to intercept. Together, these actions can mitigate the risk of future identity theft and help recoup financial losses from such sophisticated scams.