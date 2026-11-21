It’s been nearly a month since Ogden police officers say Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter operated his vehicle negligently and caused a deadly crash near the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

OGDEN, Utah — It’s been nearly a month since Ogden police officers say Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter operated his vehicle negligently and caused a deadly crash near the mouth of Ogden Canyon that landed him behind bars.

“Subsequent investigations revealed Sheriff Potter had a blood alcohol concentration at or above the legal limit at the time of the crash,” said Ogden Police Captain Matt Ward. Potter was booked into the Weber County Jail on charges of automobile homicide and failure to stop or yield. Court documents show his BAC level was .065.

Also read Traffic brought to standstill after crash in snowy conditions on I-84 in Box Elder County

“22-year-old Katie Huggins was riding her motorcycle and tragically died as a result of her injuries from the accident,” Ward said. Loved ones say before Katie went out on the road that day, she had messaged her mother, Amie, that she loved her.

WATCH | Victim's family says sheriff's arrest after deadly crash is an 'important step toward accountability' Victim's family calls sheriff's arrest an 'important step toward accountability' “They’re just a very close family,” said Chelsea Frei, a close friend of the Huggins family.

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“They’re very intentional. ” Frei says Amie is a single mother of four adopted children, including Katie, and what happened on Oct. 27 was shattering.

“I think the biggest thing I could share is that tomorrow is not promised,” Frei said. Frei says Amie never left her daughter’s side at the hospital - but Katie sadly passed on Nov. 2.

“Just the pain for this mom and watching it through her eyes is terrible,” said Frei. The Huggins family released a statement after Potter’s arrest and charges were announced Friday. It read in part: “This is an important step toward accountability for the actions that took Katie’s life. We’re pleased to see the seriousness of the charge reflect the profound loss our family and community have experienced.

” They went on to say that there’s something even more important they want people to remember, and that’s Katie.

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“I was her youth leader growing up, I would pick her up and take her to youth activities,” said Frei. “Katie’s known as just 'Goofy Sue' - she’s just crazy and wild and so fun. ” Frei says she was always the life of the party — and a big Disney fan.

“It’s really cool, because when the family was completed through adoption, the first trip they went on was Disneyland,” Frei said. Frei put together a GoFundMe for the Huggins family, in part to support them with the funeral and other expenses. But her goal is also to help them take another Disneyland trip together, in Katie’s honor.

“After the funeral… we were talking and said, ‘I’d just really like to make this trip happen and give the kids a moment to have Katie with us and remember that joy,’” said Frei. While Frei hopes to bring them that moment, and as this case moves forward, Frei also says people shouldn’t forget to celebrate that vibrant life Katie lived.

“Stop and let yourself laugh through the little moments,stop and let yourself smile,” Frei said. “And sometimes when it’s hard, stop and cry, and then laugh right after about how crazy life can be sometimes. ” Recent Northern Utah Stories