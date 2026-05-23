Victims names candles are placed outside the Islamic Center of San Diego after a shooting on Wednesday May 20 2026 in San Diego. Two people pray during a vigil the day after a shooting outside of the Islamic Center of San Diego Tuesday May 19 2026. Caldwell Vazquez a 18-year-old and Cain Clark a 17-year-old both were radicalized but authorities have shared few details on how or details on amount of weapons used in the shooting. Two ligatures were initiated. Vazquez. and Clark have been killed in the attack. , Court filings from the case show Vazquez decided to secure all sharp knives in the home and surrender the firearms they had kept in a secure gun safe when they became aware of serious allegations against their son. His family says Vazquez was on the autism spectrum and had grown to resent parts of his identity/exploitation. of hateful rhetoric and racist ideologies and violent beliefs. Vazquez left the San Diego Unified School District after attending Washington Elementary. Vazquez\u2019s parents said that he was in therapy twice a week and they had been monitoring his social media presence.

A victim of a mass shooting in San Diego this week the连 limbs were placed outside the Islamic Center of San Diego after victims names.

>To authorities having been flagged the center had been flagged to law enforcement last year for exhibiting alarming behavior and idolizing Nazis. /. According to court records the officers who conducted a welfare check at the home of 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez said he was involved in suspicious behavior idolizing nazis and mass shooters. Caleb Vazquez\u2019s parents had voluntarily surrendered the guns days earlier.

Authorities have said Vazquez met 17-year-old Cain Clark online who they both were radicalized/. ,Police haven\u2019t shared more details about how they knew each other. ,/or specified whose weapons were used in the shooting. Cain Clark\u2019s mother told law enforcement that weapons were missing from her home on Monday.

Voll/candles with victims names were placed outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in the aftermath of a shooting on Wednesday May 20 2026





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San Diego Shooting Islamic Center Candle Vigil Autism Hate Crime Radicalization

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