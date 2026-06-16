Victim killed in fiery wrong-way crash identified by authorities, investigating continues

Authorities identified 76-year-old Donald Ralph Corey as a victim in a fiery wrong-way crash on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Rd. The wreck occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday; he died at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that 76-year-old Donald Ralph Corey tragically died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 near Palo Alto Rd. According to the San Antonio Police Department, reports of a wrong-way driver were received by authorities.

Moments later, a major crash was reported in the same area. The San Antonio Fire Department reports that two people died in the crash. The second victim has yet to be publicly identified. When emergency crews arrived, both vehicles involved were fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants inside both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence. Flash Flood Warnings until 9 a.m. for parts of South Texas after 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flood Watch through Tuesday as tropical moisture fuels more storms, with 1 inch per hour rates near the Hill Country.

Bandera County crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Lower Mason Creek Road. The car later stopped near Broad Oak Road, but contact was lost and the person remains missing. Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia. Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving.

San Antonio wakes up to gloom after the Spurs’ season ends, but perspective matters. Wembanyama’s goal was the 6th seed. They won 62, took the 2 seed, won the West, and beat the champs in two elimination games.





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