Victim Handcuffed While Dying After Stabbing, Body Cam Footage Shows

Horrific police body cam footage shows 18-year-old Henry Nowak being handcuffed after being stabbed six times, as he begs for help and says 'I can't breathe'. The killer, Vickrum Digwa, lied about a racist attack, leading to the victim's wrongful arrest and death.

Shocking police body camera footage reveals the moment an 18-year-old student was handcuffed and left to die after being stabbed six times by a knife-obsessed Sikh man in Southampton city center.

The victim, Henry Nowak, was attacked by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa using an eight-inch ceremonial dagger on December 9 last year. As Nowak lay bleeding on the ground, officers arrested him based on a false claim by Digwa that the teenager had shouted racist abuse and knocked off his turban. The footage shows Nowak repeatedly begging for an ambulance and saying he cannot breathe, but officers ignore his pleas, telling him they do not believe he has been stabbed.

They drag him along the ground and force him into handcuffs before he succumbs to his injuries, drowning in his own blood. The case has sparked outrage over what critics call two-tier policing, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Conservative MP Robert Jenrick condemning the officers actions.

Nowaks father, Mark Nowak, said his son was treated inhumanely while his murderer was afforded decency, noting that Digwa was never handcuffed and was even allowed to choose his food while in custody. Digwa was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years on Monday after a jury found him guilty of murder. Judge William Mousley KC stated that he was sure Nowak never said anything racist to his killer.

The family is calling for a full investigation into the police handling of the case. The footage, released after Digwas sentencing, shows officers arriving to find Digwas father holding Nowak upright. Digwa, without his turban, tells police that Nowak tore it off in a racist attack, a lie the court heard he fabricated after the stabbing. Despite the severity of Nowaks injuries, officers dismiss his cries for help and treat him as a suspect.

The incident has reignited debate about racial bias in policing, with many questioning why the victim was arrested while the killer was believed. Nowaks father expressed his grief and anger, stating that his son was a kind and talented finance student at the University of Southampton who did not deserve to die alone on the street. He demanded justice and accountability, saying that the contrast in treatment between his son and the murderer is unbearable.

The police have not yet commented on the footage, but an investigation is expected. The case highlights the dangers of unconscious bias and the need for better training in handling emergency situations involving racial or religious claims. The Crown Prosecution Service described Digwa as a knife-obsessed individual who had aggressively pursued Nowak and inflicted a chest wound 8 centimeters deep. The murder weapon, a Sikh kirpan, was recovered at the scene.

The video has been widely shared online, drawing condemnation from politicians and the public alike. It serves as a tragic reminder of how prejudice can lead to fatal consequences. Nowaks family hopes that by speaking out, they can prevent such a tragedy from happening to another family





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