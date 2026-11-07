Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan Visit Serenity Spa as Star Reveals ADHD Diagnosis and Fertility Journey

Vicky Pattison shares her plans to move back to Newcastle with husband Ercan Ramadan following her ADHD diagnosis and egg freezing journey for motherhood.

Television personality Vicky Pattison has showcased her return to her roots in the North East of England, spending a weekend relaxing with her husband, Ercan Ramadan, at the Serenity Spa located at Seaham Hall near Newcastle. The former Geordie Shore star, who is 38 years old, documented her visit in a recent social media post, highlighting a personal mission to help her husband reconnect with the area where she grew up before they potentially relocate from London in the future.

Spa Visit and Regional Exploration Goals

Pattison posted a series of images featuring her in a purple patterned two-piece bikini, posing by a hot tub and enjoying the downtime at the wellness center. In her caption, she explained that the trip was part of a deliberate effort to reintroduce Ramadan to the local culture and scenery. She noted that she has lived in London for approximately 12 years and, despite loving her life there, feels a strong pull toward her hometown as she considers starting a family.

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The star described her recent activities as an effort to ensure her husband falls in love with the North East. She spent a day at the spa and another day dining at Stack Newcastle, explicitly mentioning that she wanted to show him there is more to the region than just its famous pastry shop, Greggs. She concluded the post with the enthusiastic declaration that her operation to make her husband love the Toon is officially underway.

ADHD Diagnosis and Mental Health Advocacy

This trip follows Pattison's recent public revelation that she received a diagnosis for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She sought the diagnosis before fully committing to her journey toward motherhood, expressing concerns that being in her late thirties while trying to conceive could act as a catalyst for her symptoms. She worried about her ability to manage the condition without medication during such a significant life transition.

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Pattison announced her diagnosis in June of earlier this year. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that typically begin in childhood and often continue into adulthood. In a recent interview with Women's Health, she emphasized that while the label itself is not the most important factor for her, she is aware of studies showing many women struggle with undiagnosed autism and ADHD until their forties, leading to severe personal unraveling.

Fertility Journey and Egg Freezing

Alongside her mental health advocacy, Pattison has been open about her fertility journey and the steps she has taken to prepare for potential parenthood. She revealed that she underwent treatment to freeze her eggs, a process she began when she was 35 years old. The procedure was designed to give her greater control over her reproductive timeline, ultimately resulting in the freezing of three embryos.

On her show titled Vicky Pattison: Maybe, Baby?, the television personality discussed her desire to become a parent with Ramadan. She described the emotional weight of the decision, noting that she would sometimes wake up crying due to the intense longing for a child, which confirmed to her that this was the right path. She referred to freezing her eggs as the best decision she made after choosing her husband, encouraging other women who find happiness later in life to consider the option.

Future Family Plans and Backup Strategies

Pattison expressed hope that her journey to parenthood will be straightforward, but she also acknowledged the need for contingency planning. She has been candid about her fears regarding motherhood, particularly the thought of not having her mother and sister nearby for support as a first-time mom. This homesickness, combined with the desire to grow their family, drives her current push to relocate back to the North East.

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She reiterated her commitment to Ramadan, calling him the best decision she ever made. As she continues to balance her career, her relationship, and her health, Pattison remains focused on achieving her goal of becoming a mother. Her transparency regarding both her mental health diagnosis and her fertility treatments serves to normalize these conversations for her followers and advocates for greater accessibility to such medical options for all women.