Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old man, has been found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old student, Henry Nowak, with a ceremonial knife. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender. The case has sparked controversy, with many questioning why Nowak was initially arrested and handcuffed by police, despite being the victim.

Vickrum Digwa , a 23-year-old man, has been found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old student, Henry Nowak , with a ceremonial knife . Digwa had claimed that he acted in self-defence, saying that Nowak had attempted to grab the knife from his neck.

However, the jury at Southampton Crown Court found Digwa guilty of murder and of possessing a bladed weapon. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender after she took the knife from the scene and hid it at their family home. The case has sparked controversy, with many questioning why Nowak was initially arrested and handcuffed by police, despite being the victim.

Elon Musk has responded to the case, saying that he would be happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against the police. The case has highlighted the issue of double standards in the way that different cases are reported and treated by the media and the public.

The death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while being restrained by a police officer, received widespread attention and protests, while the death of Henry Nowak has received relatively little attention. The case has also raised questions about the actions of the police, with many criticizing their handling of the situation. The verdicts were returned after a two-week trial, during which Digwa continued to deny any wrongdoing.

However, the jury ultimately found him guilty of murder and of possessing a bladed weapon. Digwa will be sentenced on Monday, and his mother will also face sentencing. The case has left Nowak's parents in tears, and has sparked an outpouring of support for the family. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of treating victims of crime with dignity and respect, and of the need for police to handle situations with care and compassion.

The case has also highlighted the issue of racial bias in the way that cases are reported and treated by the media and the public. Despite the fact that Nowak was white, the case has been compared to the death of George Floyd, who was African American. The comparison has sparked controversy, with some arguing that it is not fair to compare the two cases.

However, others argue that the case highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding of racial bias in the way that cases are reported and treated. The case has also raised questions about the actions of the police, with many criticizing their handling of the situation. The police have apologized for their actions, saying that they were sorry that Nowak's life could not be saved and that he was handcuffed and arrested.

However, the apology has not been enough to quell the controversy surrounding the case. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of treating victims of crime with dignity and respect, and of the need for police to handle situations with care and compassion. The case has also highlighted the issue of racial bias in the way that cases are reported and treated by the media and the public.

Despite the fact that Nowak was white, the case has been compared to the death of George Floyd, who was African American. The comparison has sparked controversy, with some arguing that it is not fair to compare the two cases.

However, others argue that the case highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding of racial bias in the way that cases are reported and treated. The case has also raised questions about the actions of the police, with many criticizing their handling of the situation. The police have apologized for their actions, saying that they were sorry that Nowak's life could not be saved and that he was handcuffed and arrested.

However, the apology has not been enough to quell the controversy surrounding the case





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Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak Murder Ceremonial Knife Police Controversy

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