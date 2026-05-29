Vickrum Digwa, 23, has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife. His mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was also convicted of assisting an offender. The case has sparked controversy online, with Elon Musk offering to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against the police.

Vickrum Digwa , 23, found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife . Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was also convicted of assisting an offender.

The case has sparked controversy online, with Elon Musk offering to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against the police. The incident occurred in Southampton, UK, where Digwa stabbed Nowak multiple times, including twice in the back, and then attempted to dispose of the knife. He claimed self-defence, but the jury found him guilty of murder and possessing a bladed weapon.

The police initially arrested Nowak, who was lying on his side, telling them he couldn't breathe, and it was only later that they realized the severity of his injuries and called an ambulance. The delay in treatment was too late, and Nowak died. The case has raised questions about the handling of the incident by the police, with Musk and others pointing out the 'double standards' in the way the case was treated compared to other high-profile incidents.

The judge has praised the dignity and respect shown by the public gallery during the trial, and the Deputy Chief Constable has apologized for the police's actions, saying they were 'the victim'





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Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak Murder Ceremonial Knife Police Controversy

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23-Year-Old Sikh Man Vickrum Digwa Guilty for Murdering Anglo-Polish Student Henry NowakIn December 2025, Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man from Southampton, was found guilty of murdering Henry Nowak, a 23-year-old student from Poland. Digwa claimed Nowak had committed racist abuse against him, but it was revealed he lied and ignored fatal wounds inflicted by his victim handcuffed to police.

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Jury Convicts Man in Stabbing Death of University Student; Police Apologize for Arresting VictimVickrum Digwa, 23, was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak. Digwa falsely claimed self-defense and alleged racist attack. Police initially arrested Nowak, delaying medical aid. Digwa's mother hid the murder weapon. Elon Musk criticized police actions.

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Vickrum Digwa Found Guilty of Murdering 18-Year-Old Student Henry NowakVickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old man, has been found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old student, Henry Nowak, with a ceremonial knife. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender. The case has sparked controversy, with many questioning why Nowak was initially arrested and handcuffed by police, despite being the victim.

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