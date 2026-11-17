Vickrum Digwa has formally appealed the murder conviction for Henry Nowak's death in Southampton, arguing the verdict is unsafe despite clear evidence and bodycam footage.

Vickrum Digwa has formally lodged an application to appeal against his murder conviction for the death of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student. The 23-year-old killer committed the unprovoked stabbing with a Sikh ceremonial dagger in Southampton on December 3, 2025. This legal maneuver comes shortly after the minimum term for his life sentence was increased from 21 to 25 years. Digwa argues that the conviction is unsafe and requires review by the Supreme Court. His legal team maintains that the original verdict should be overturned based on specific procedural errors during the trial.

Core Details Of The Appeal Process

Digwa's lawyers at Imran Khan and Partners confirmed that the application concerns the safety of the conviction specifically. This appeal is separate from the recent proceedings regarding the length of his prison sentence. The legal team contends that the trial judge made incorrect rulings regarding evidence that should have been presented to the jury. Digwa claims he was the victim of racial abuse, a claim that police bodycam footage and court findings largely debunked. The application does not guarantee an automatic hearing or a reversal of the guilty verdict. It serves as a formal request for higher courts to examine the integrity of the original trial proceedings.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The Attorney General successfully argued that the initial 21-year minimum term was unduly lenient for such a brutal crime. The killing of Henry Nowak sparked widespread public outrage when body-worn camera footage was released to the media. The footage shows Digwa falsely claiming the student racially abused him, leading police to handcuff Nowak while he was dying. In the recording, Nowak can be heard repeatedly stating he had been stabbed, while an officer replied that he should not think so. Digwa's defense team argues that the judge wrongly excluded WhatsApp messages from Nowak's phone. These messages, sent when Nowak was approximately 13 years old, were used by Digwa to suggest a history of racist language. The judge ruled this material irrelevant and inadmissible, finding Digwa was lying to deflect blame.

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Real-World Impact And Victim Reactions

Mark Nowak, the father of the victim, described the attempt to challenge the conviction as an absolute disgrace and a shocking development. He highlighted the stark contrast between his family's grief and the justice system's treatment of the offenders. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was sentenced to three years in prison for assisting an offender after hiding the murder weapon. She is expected to be released next month after serving just one year under the government's early release scheme. Mark Nowak questioned how it is right for the killer's mother to be free for Christmas while he cannot have Christmas with his son. Lucy Ross, Henry's mother, expressed her anguish over the potential for Kiran Kaur to visit Digwa in prison. She noted the cruelty of having to visit her son's grave while his killer's family maintains contact.

Consequences And Scheduled Next Steps

Digwa is also challenging his guilty verdict on the basis that the jury was improperly told about a secret police recording. He argues that the recording of his confession to the stabbing breaks evidence rules and prejudices the trial outcome. The Court of Appeal recently heard the case regarding the sentence uplift, which was a response to the public outcry. The formal lodging of the conviction appeal is a new procedural step that will require judicial review. There is no set date for when the Supreme Court or higher courts will decide to hear this specific application. The family continues to face the emotional toll of seeing the offenders receive comparatively short sentences or early release. The case remains a focal point for discussions on sentencing guidelines and police conduct in the UK.